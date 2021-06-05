Notre Dame Commit Profile: Donovan Hinish, Defensive Tackle

Analysis of Notre Dame defensive tackle commit Donovan Hinish.

DONOVAN HINISH PROFILE

Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pa.

High School: Central Catholic

Height: 6-2

Weight: 270

IB Grade: 3.5 (Top 400 caliber player)

Upside Grade: 4.0

Offers: Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, UCF, Coastal Carolina, Bowling Green, Akron, Buffalo, Kent State, Toledo, Western Michigan

Recruited By: Mike Elston

RECRUITING RANKINGS

Rivals: 3-star - No. 33 defensive tackle

247Sports: 3-star - No. 70 defensive lineman

Composite: 3-star - No. 480 overall - No. 71 defensive lineman

FILM ANALYSIS

Hinish is the younger brother of current Notre Dame veteran nose guard Kurt Hinish, and it is spooky how similar their games are. Kurt was a bit bigger and stronger while Donovan is the better athlete on film.

The younger Hinish has an impressive first step and he gets off the line quickly. He is a penetrator that consistently plays with good pad level. Combine those traits with his naturally low build and it allows Hinish to consistently win the leverage battle. His motor and ability to find the ball are the final traits that allow him to make a lot of plays up the middle.

Hinish is on the shorter side from a length standpoint, and that hinders his block destruction at times. It doesn't hurt him much at the high school level, but it could become problematic at the next level. His brother had a similar problem early in his career but eventually was able to use his leverage, motor, quickness and strength to make plays. Donovan will need to learn to do the same thing.

Marcus Freeman's defensive philosophy is more aggressive up front than was the previous scheme, which should fit the younger Hinish's game even better.

Junior Highlights

GRADE KEY

5.0 - Elite player

4.5 - All-American caliber player

4.0 - Multi-year starter

3.5 - Key role player / Late career-starter

3.0 - Backup

