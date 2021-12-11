Commitment Preview: Cornerback Justyn Rhett Is Ready To Make His Pick

Previewing the upcoming commitment announcement by 2023 cornerback Justyn Rhett, who is down to five schools

Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman cornerback Justyn Rhett is one of the nation's best 2023 players, and he's ready to make his decision. The 6-1, 190-pound defender is set to choose between Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

Rhett will make his decision known tonight and we'll begin analysis of his decision at 7:00 PM ET on the Irish Breakdown YouTube Channel.

Let's take a look at Rhett's recruiting profile and where things stand as he heads into his announcement.

RECRUITING PROFILE

Rivals: 4-star - No. 50 overall - No. 8 cornerback

ESPN: 4-star - No. 64 overall - No. 7 cornerback

247Sports: 4-star - No. 239 overall - No. 22 cornerback

Composite: 4-star - No. 101 overall - No. 10 cornerback

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 100 caliber recruit)

Upside: 4.5

Offers: Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas A&M, LSU, USC, Florida State, Michigan, Oregon, Utah, West Virginia, Arizona State, Arizona, Maryland

FINALISTS

Notre Dame - Rhett visited Notre Dame this summer for camp and he blew the staff away with his workout and testing numbers. He has the length and ball skills Notre Dame desires and corners coach Mike Mickens has been all over him ever since. Rhett has been a must-get for the staff ever since he visited for camp and the staff got him back on campus in October for its matchup against USC.

Alabama - Rhett visited Alabama less than two weeks after his trip to South Bend, and the message coming out was similar to the one he made to Notre Dame. He worked out for the coaches and he impressed the staff as much as they impressed him. Alabama has yet to land a player in the 2023 class and it would certainly like to start things off with a player of Rhett's caliber

Georgia - Rhett visited Georgia just two days prior to his visit to Alabama. He didn't work out for the Bulldogs but came away from that visit impressed. The Bulldogs have talked to Rhett about playing both corner and nickel according to Blair Angulo of 247Sports. Georgia already has two corners committed in the class and they don't appear to be as strong of a contender.

Oklahoma - Oklahoma's position with Rhett remains up in the air. The coach that recruited him - DeMarco Murray - is still on staff but there has been a huge shakeup in Norman. Rhett also has yet to visit Oklahoma, so the Sooners appear to be a long shot at this time.

Tennessee - Rhett's interest in Tennessee began due to his relationship with Marcus Nash, a former Volunteer standout receiver and first round draft pick of the Denver Broncos.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame

