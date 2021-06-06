Commitment Roundup: DT Donovan Hinish to Notre Dame

Notre Dame picked up a commitment from defensive tackle Donovan Hinish, and Irish Breakdown has all the analysis you need

Notre Dame picked up a commitment from Pittsburgh (Pa.) Central Catholic defensive tackle Donovan Hinish. Landing Hinish gives Notre Dame its fourth defensive lineman and first defensive tackle in the 2022 class.

Here is all of Irish Breakdown's analysis of Hinish.

DT Donovan Hinish Commits To Notre Dame - Discussing the commitment of Hinish to Notre Dame.

Class Impact: DT Donovan Hinish To Notre Dame - Discussing how Hinish's commitment impacts the 2022 recruiting class and the Notre Dame depth chart.

Prospect Profile: DT Donovan Hinish - Breakdown of Hinish includes his rankings, offers and the IB film analysis.

PODCAST: Breaking Down The Commitment Of Donovan Hinish

Here is my quick film analysis of Hinish:

"Hinish is the younger brother of current Notre Dame veteran nose guard Kurt Hinish, and it is spooky how similar their games are. Kurt was a bit bigger and stronger while Donovan is the better athlete on film.

"The younger Hinish has an impressive first step and he gets off the line quickly. He is a penetrator that consistently plays with good pad level. Combine those traits with his naturally low build and it allows Hinish to consistently win the leverage battle. His motor and ability to find the ball are the final traits that allow him to make a lot of plays up the middle.

"Hinish is on the shorter side from a length standpoint, and that hinders his block destruction at times. It doesn't hurt him much at the high school level, but it could become problematic at the next level. His brother had a similar problem early in his career but eventually was able to use his leverage, motor, quickness and strength to make plays. Donovan will need to learn to do the same thing.

"Marcus Freeman's defensive philosophy is more aggressive up front than was the previous scheme, which should fit the younger Hinish's game even better."

