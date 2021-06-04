Notre Dame Lands A Commitment From DT Donovan Hinish

Notre Dame has picked up a commitment from Pittsburgh (Pa.) Central Catholic defensive tackle Donovan Hinish. If the name sounds familiar it should, Donovan is the younger brother of fifth-year senior nose tackle Kurt Hinish.

The younger Hinish had offers from Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, UCF and Coastal Carolina. He’s an undersized tackle at 6-2 and 275 pounds, but he is a quality athlete, and like his brother he plays with a high motor.

Hinish is ranked as a consensus three-star recruit. 247Sports ranks the rising senior as the nation's No. 476 overall player, the No. 41 defensive tackle in the country and the No. 12 player from the state of Pennsylvania. Older brother Kurt was ranked as the nation's No. 519 overall player and the No. 42 defensive tackle. He went on to become a three-year starter for Notre Dame.

Notre Dame now has 14 players committed in the 2022 class, including seven players on defense and four defensive linemen.

