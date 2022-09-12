Notre Dame Commits Dominate In Week Three Of High School Action

Despite a disappointing 26-21 loss to Marshall on Saturday, the Notre Dame program does have a lot to be excited about with the future of the program. It was a busy slate of games on the high school trail, including a bevy of talented Irish recruits and targets.

From big victories, highlight reel plays and standout performances, Notre Dame was extremely well represented. Let’s take a look at some of the more notable performances this past week.

QB CJ CARR (2024) - Saline 42, Lincoln 7

The Saline Hornets continued their winning ways on Friday, defeating Lincoln 42-7 on the strong right arm of junior quarterback CJ Carr. On the night, he threw for 177 yards and three touchdowns, while remaining efficient by going 13-17 through the air.

Carr was out by halftime with the team leaving 42-7 to cause a running clock in the second half. CJ wasn’t the only Carr who threw a pass during the victory.

His freshman brother, Tommy Carr, completed both of his passes for 28 yards during the victory.

Saline will travel to Monroe (2-1) on Friday to hopefully continue their winning streak to start the 2022 season.

RB JAYDEN LIMAR - Lake Stevens 37, Bellevue 28

After missing their first game of the season due to a shoulder injury, senior running back Jayden Limar returned in a big way during the team’s 37-28 victory over Bellevue. He was the main catalyst for an offense that took a massive step forward.

Limar rushed for 240 yards and two touchdowns during the outing on only 22 carries. He was also a main contributor in the passing game, hauling in five receptions for 55 yards and another score.

Lake Stevens (1-1) will take on Federal Way (2-0) on Friday at home.

WR BRAYLON JAMES - Stony Point 55, Pflugerville 7

Senior wide receiver Braylon James stretched his touchdown streak to three straight games to begin the 2022 season. That was a part of a dominating 55-7 victory over Pflugerville.

In all, James made four receptions that went for 114 yards and that score. Through three games, he is nearly halfway to his junior total already.

On Friday, Stony Point will travel to Vandegrift (2-1).

WR JADEN GREATHOUSE - Westlake 56, Atkins 6

All-state wide receiver Jaden Greathouse heads into the bye week following another dominating victory to pull Westlake to a perfect 3-0 record thus far this season. The team defeated Atkins 56-6, pushing their season total to 144 points scored through three contests.

Greathouse was again the team’s main pass catcher through the air, hauling in four receptions for 92 yards. On special teams, he once again returned a punt for a touchdown for the second straight week, this time from 52 yards out.

WR/RB DYLAN EDWARDS - Derby 69, South 20

After a narrow 26-23 loss in week on, Derby broke into the win column in a big way on Friday. They started fast and eventually defeated South High School 69-20.

Edwards did not play past halftime but as always, he made his presence felt. His biggest highlight of the night was a 57-yard scamper that he took for a touchdown.

Derby will travel to take on Bishop Carroll (2-0) on Friday.

WR CAM WILLIAMS (2024) - Glenbard South 56, Larkin 21

For the third straight week to start the 2022 season, Glenbard South junior wide receiver Cam Williams eclipsed the 100-yard plateau on Friday. During the team’s 56-21 victory over Larkin, Williams totaled six receptions for 141 yards and two touchdowns.

That receiving yardage total was Williams’ highest total of the season. He has now racked up six touchdown receptions through three games.

Glenbard South (3-0) will travel to Streamwood (1-2) on Friday to hopefully continue their winning streak.

TE COOPER FLANAGAN - De La Salle 35, vs Saint Francis 3

The De La Salle Spartans broke back into the win column on Friday, defeating Saint Francis 35-3 after a heartbreaking 24-21 loss to Serra the week prior. Cooper Flanagan was again a key contributor for the team, doing outstanding work in the run game, while also causing havoc on the defensive side of the football.

The team will rate less to Cathedral Catholic (2-2) on Friday.

OT CHARLES JAGUSAH - Rock Island 47, Alleman 6

After a 32-6 opening week victory for Alleman, they have now lost two straight games. They were defeated by cross town Rock Island 47-6 on Friday.

The Alleman squad is led by senior offensive tackle, Charles Jagusah, who is a two-way star for the team. They hope to get back into the win column on Friday when they welcome Sterling (2-1) to their home field.

OT ELIJAH PAIGE - Liberty 49, Pinnacle 7

Pinnacle was on the wrong side of the score column on Friday, falling to Liberty 49-7. That moved their overall record to 1-1 to start the 2022 season.

Senior offensive tackle Elijah Paige is one of the key standouts for Pinnacle, who is looking for get back on track next week.

They will welcome Queen City (1-1) to town on Friday.

OL JOE OTTING - Hayden 43, Silver Lake 10

Senior offensive tackle Joe Otting and Hayden continued their strong start to the season on Friday. Hayden defeated Silver Lake by a score of 43-10.

Otting is a star on both the offensive and defensive line for the squad. They will take on Rossville (1-1) on Friday with hopes of continuing their undefeated campaign.

OL PETER JONES (2024) - Malvern Prep 21, Archbishop Wood 3

Malvern Prep pushed their record to 2-0 on Friday, defeating Archbishop Wood 21-3. Jones, once again, dominated the line of scrimmage for Malvern at the right tackle position.

They will take on Imhotep Charter (1-1) at home on Friday.

DE BRENAN VERNON - Clarkson North 48, Mentor 28

Mentor suffered a blowout loss on Clarkson North on Friday 48-28. It was an odd outing for a Mentor defense that had been stellar in the first three games of the season, allowing only 47 points combined.

That unit is led by senior defensive end Brenan Vernon, who is one of the most dominant defenders in high school football. Vernon and company look to get the defense back on track next week.

They will travel to Brunswick (1-3) on Friday night.

DE ARMEL MUKAM - Benedictine 42, Woodberry Forest 17

It was a tough matchup on Friday for Woodberry Forest against Benedictine. They came into Woodberry Forest and claimed a dominating victory 42-17.

Senior defensive end Armel Mukam and the team will have to get back to the drawing board. They will travel to Landon (1-1) on Friday to hopefully recapture some momentum.

DE BRANDON DAVIS-SWAIN (2024) - West Bloomfield 42, Stoney Creek 23

West Bloomfield has gotten off to a fast start so far this season, coming out with a 42-23 victory over Stoney Creek, their third straight to start the year. The defensive line continued to set the tone, led by junior defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain.

Even when he doesn’t finish the play, Davis-Swain has a great habit of causing chaos in the backfield. Also, he often does finish the play with his combination of explosiveness and effort.

West Bloomfield will host Clarkston (2-1) this week.

DT DEVAN HOUSTAN - Bullis 20, St. James School 14

Senior defensive tackle Devan Houstan and his St. James School came out on the wrong side of a 20-14 game this week, failing to 1-1 after the loss to Bullis. That was despite a really nice outing from the defense.

Houstan was active on the interior of the defensive line, racking up 5 solo tackles in the contest. He was unable to secure any tackles for loss or sacks in this particular contest.

St. James School will be back in action on Friday when they travel to Williamsport (2-0) for hopefully a bounce back game.

LB JAIDEN AUSBERRY - Archbishop Rummel 17, University Lab 14

The University Lab defense has been stingy through the first few games of the season. After posting up back-to-back shutouts to begin the season, they were again tough against Archbishop Rummel, giving up just 17 points.

Unfortunately it was a less than stellar day for the University Lab defense, falling shot by a final of 17-14. Despite that tough loss, senior linebacker Jaiden Ausberry has still gotten off to a fast start on the season.

The team will look to get back into the winners column on Friday against Catholic-B.R. (1-1)

LB DRAYK BOWEN - Andrean 55, East Chicago Central 0

For the second week in a row, Andrean came out on top for a big victory. This time, it was in blowout fashion, defeating East Chicago Central 55-0.

Once again, star linebacker Drayk Bowen was crucial in this victory. As he goes, so does the team.

They will look to push their win streak to three games next week against Highland (1-3).

LB PRESTON ZINTER - Central 38, Central Catholic 0

Massachusetts high football was finally back this past week, including senior linebacker Preston Zinter and Central Catholic. They were opposed by Central High School and unfortunately fell in the opener 38-0.

Zinter is a two-way star for Central Catholic, making an enormous impact at both linebacker and at tight end on offense. In fact, there are programs who recruited him to play tight end through the process.

The Massachusetts star will need to be a key player when Central Catholic (0-1) takes on St. John’s Pope (2-0).

CB MICAH BELL - Archbishop Shaw 21, The Kinkaid School 12

After a dynamic 129 rushing yard performance last week from senior cornerback Micah Bell in a victory, who doubles as a dynamic player on offense, defense and special teams for The Kinkaid School, the team lost to Archbishop Shaw 21-12. Bell continues to make plays in every phase but unfortunately fell short in this one.

The Kinkaid School (1-2) will take on Little Cypress-Mauriceville (2-1) at home in hopes of getting back in the win column.

CB CHRISTIAN GRAY - DeSmet Jesuit 40, Chaminade 0

DeSmet Jesuit finally broke into the win column on Friday, defeating Chaminade 40-0 in dominating fashion. Senior cornerback Christian Gray is a standout on both sides of the ball for DeSmet.

After helping to defeat Chaminade, he made his return trip on Saturday to Notre Dame for the team’s matchup with Marshall. The team will take on Vianney (0-3) at home on Friday night.

S PEYTON BOWEN - Guyer 50, Lancaster 27

Another week, another dominating Guyer win. They defeated Lancaster 50-27 on Thursday, controlling the game pretty much from the start to finish.

Guyer is led by 2023 Notre Dame safety commit Peyton Bowen and his bother Eli, a key 2024 cornerback target for the Irish. The team is off to an impressive 3-0 start this season as they quest to avenge their 40-21 loss to Westlake in the state title game.

Guyer will welcome Prosper (3-0) to town on Friday in a huge matchup.

S ADON SHULER - Irvington 27, East Orange Campus 21

Irvington High School also continued their winning ways on Friday, defeating East Orange Campus by a 27-21 score. It was another strong defensive performance for Irvington, who is on a quest for back-to-back state championships.

Senior safety Adon Shuler continues to set the town for the talented Irvington defense. He has made a variety of plays at safety and as a punt returner in as many weeks.

Irvington will travel to Columbia (0-2) on Friday.

S BEN MINICH - Lakota West 31, Oak Hills 0

Lakota West and senior safety Ben Minich continued their winning ways this past week against Oak Hills (2-1), moving to 4-0 on the season. The team pulled out to a 17-0 lead at half time and were able to roll to a 31-0 victory on the night.

Minich is off to a great start on the season. He has made a bevy of plays on offense, defense and special teams for Lakota West.

They will take on Princeton (4-0) on Friday in a battle of undefeated teams.

KEY NOTRE DAME TARGETS

On Friday, two St. Louis stars and key Notre Dame targets matched up when St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers and St. Louis (Mo.) University met.

Christian Brothers is buoyed by star senior running back Jeremiyah Love, who was able to help his squad to a 63-35 dominating victory over five-star 2024 wide receiver Ryan Wingo and his St. Louis University squad.

The next morning, Love traveled to South Bend for Notre Dame’s 26-21 loss to Marshall.

Christian Brothers (2-1) will take on Chaminade (0-3) on Friday.

It was a historic day for Hayward (Calif.) Tennyson star 2023 pass catcher Taeshaun Lyons during the team’s 48-6 victory over Mt. Eden.

Tennyson moved to a 3-0 record in large due to Lyons’ school record 303 receiving yards during the contest. He did that damage on eight receptions and scored three touchdowns. The team will help continue their winning ways next Friday against Hayward (1-1).

Tentatively, Lyons will be traveling to South Bend the next day for Notre Dame’s home matchup against Cal.

