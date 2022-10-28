Notre Dame Football Commits Set For a Big Week Of Action In Week Ten

As Notre Dame gears up for their away contest against a talented Syracuse program, some of the Irish commits will be kicking off their playoff journeys over the next couple of days. This is the point where you want to play your best football, and the talented players are ready for the new challenge.

For many of the recruits, it is win or go home. For others, they are still making their push towards the playoffs. Regardless, it is poised to be another exciting week of action.

Here are some of the games to keep tabs on this weekend.



QB CJ CARR (2024) - Saline (7-2) vs Huron (5-4)

Carr put together arguably his top performance of the season last Friday during Saline’s 49-21 victory over Lake Orion. On the day, the junior signal caller threw for 383 yards and four touchdowns through the air.

He was also able to make an impact on the ground during the victory. Care ran for two more scores to help the Hornets snap their two-game losing streak. There was a control to his game, whether picking Lake Orion apart through the air or as a runner.

Saline (7-2) will welcome Huron (5-4) to town on Friday night. It will be important for Saline to continue their momentum.



RB JEREMIYAH LOVE - Christian Brothers (8-1) vs Vianney (0-9)

On Friday night, St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers put together another dominant performance. They defeated Edwardsville (Ill.) High School by a score of 44-17 behind an outstanding offensive output from the Cadets. It was a game to remember for Notre Dame 2023 running back commit Jeremiyah Love, who once again put his all-around skill set on display for the world to see on his Senior Night.

Whether it was as a runner or pass catcher, his dynamic ability was a big part of this football game. On the night, he carried the ball only 12 times but was still able to rush for 97 yards. In the passing game, Love made an even bigger splash. He caught just three passes, but it included a highlight reel 77 yard touchdown reception to his credit. In total, those three catches went for 100 yards.

When you add all of his touches together, Love was able to post 197 total yards on just 15 total touches. That is an absurd 13.1 yard per touch on the night.

Christian Brothers (8-1) will be taking on Vianney (0-9) on Friday night.



RB JAYDEN LIMAR - Lake Stevens (6-2) vs Glacier Peak (7-1)

During Lake Stevens’ 56-10 dominant victory over Kamiak 56-10 last Friday, Limar put together another standout performance on the ground. The senior playmaker rushed for 239 yards and four touchdowns on just 17 carries. That was an average of 14 yards per carry on the day.

Limar is putting together a tremendous senior campaign. He has rushed for 814 yards and 14 touchdowns, while averaging nine yards per carry. Through the air, Limar has also hauled in 13 receptions for 132 yards and another score.

Lake Stevens will take on Glacier Peak (7-1) this Friday at home.



WR BRAYLON JAMES - Stony Point (4-4) at McNeil (2-6)

James has been putting together a fantastic senior campaign for Stony Point, who is coming off of a 45-21 victory over Round Rock Westwood last week. In eight games, he leads the team with 575 receiving yards and five touchdowns on just 25 receptions.

That 23 yards per catch average is a testament to James’ outstanding combination of length, athleticism and big play ability.

On Friday, Stony Point (4-4) will be facing off against McNeil (2-6). In last year’s battle, McNeil came out on top 21-19.



WR/RB DYLAN EDWARDS - Derby (6-2) vs Topeka (1-7)

During Derby’s 49-20 victory over Newton, Edwards ran for 295 yards and five touchdowns on just 19 carries. That is good enough for a 15.5 yard per carry average during the contest.

On a weekly basis, the Derby star is a highlight reel waiting to happen. He is already Kansas’ all-time leading rusher and continues to add more moments to the record books each week.

Derby will welcome Topeka (1-7) to the home field on Friday.



WR CAM WILLIAMS (2024) - Glenbard South (7-2) vs Nazareth Academy (5-4)

It’s hard to find a 2024 wide receiver recruit who has taken as massive of a step forward as Cam Williams. In nine games as a junior, he leads the squad with 882 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on just 44 receptions, averaging 20 yards per receptions.

Williams has also made his presence felt as a runner, carrying the football 13 times for 110 yards and another score. On defense, he has also returned two interceptions for scores on the season.

Glenbard South (7-2) is coming off of a 43-22 victory over Elgin last week. They will now be taking on Nazareth Academy (5-4) on Friday.



TE COOPER FLANAGAN - De La Salle (5-3) at Amador Valley (4-4)

It has been an up and down season so far for De La Salle, who are one of premier high school teams in the nation. They came out with a dominating 41-3 victory over Monte Vista last week.

They are led by Flanagan, who has set career highs with 21 receptions for 344 yards and three touchdowns despite being a part of a triple option offense. The senior standout also sits third on the team with 28 tackles despite not playing defense in the opener.

De La Salle (5-3) will be traveling to Amador Valley (4-4) on Friday night.



TE JACK LARSEN - Charlotte Catholic (7-2) at Palisades (1-8)

Larsen has also taken a massive step forward as a junior. He currently paces Charlotte Catholic through the air with 30 receptions for 534 yards and five touchdowns. That 17.8 yards per reception average is evidence of his overall impact in the passing game.

Charlotte Catholic is coming off a 56-6 victory over East Mecklenburg last week. They look to continue their momentum on Friday against a struggling Palisades squad (1-8).



OT SULLIVAN ABSHER - South Point (8-1) at North Gaston (0-9)

Absher is having a massive senior season, leading a dominant rushing attack for South Point. So far in nine games, they have averaged an outrageous 293.6 yards per game on the ground, including a 6.4 yard per carry average and have scored 39 touchdowns.

The team is coming off of a 42-7 victory over Forestview last week. They look to end the regular season on a positive note on Friday against a less than stellar North Gaston (0-9) team.



OL SAM PENDLETON - Reagan (7-2) at RJ Reynolds (2-7)

Reagan is coming off a big victory last week, defeating a very talented Mount Tabor team 17-0. Pendleton leads a stellar offensive line that was able to chip away in the win.

They will now be opposed by RJ Reynolds (2-7), which has had their fair share of struggles this season. In their game last week, they were defeated 51-0 to East Forsyth.



OL JOE OTTING - Hayden (7-1) vs Baldwin (3-5)

Otting continues to set the tone for Hayden on both sides of the football. Nearly every game has ended in a lopsided victory, including a 56-0 win over Hiawatha last week.

They will be welcoming Baldwin(3-5) to their home field on Friday night. Baldwin is coming off of a 42-0 loss to Wellsville last week.



OL PETER JONES (2024) - Malvern Prep (6-1) at Germantown Academy (6-1)

Malvern Prep suffered their first loss last week 6-0. The team is led by junior right tackle Peter Jones, who has been a staple of the offensive line since he was a freshman.

The team looks to get back to their winning ways on Saturday when they will travel to Germantown Academy (6-1) in a big matchup. Germantown Academy is coming off of a 42-32 victory over Springside Chestnut Hill this past week.

DE BRENAN VERNON - Mentor (6-3) vs Brunswick (3-7)

Mentor is coming off of a 38-0 victory over Euclid last week. They are now ready to begin their playoff run on Friday against Brunswick (3-7).

Brunswick is fresh off of a 7-0 win over Strongsville this past week. They will have to deal with Vernon, who is a dominant force on the defensive line for Mentor.



DE BOUBACAR TRAORE - Catholic Memorial (6-0) vs Xaverian Brothers (6-1)

Catholic Memorial has gotten off to a tremendous start to the season, heading into their matchup with Xaverian Brothers (6-1) with an undefeated record. They are fresh off of a 42-0 win over Maiden Catholic last week.

On Saturday, they will be facing off against another excellent squad. Xaverian Brothers is coming off of a 55-6 victory over St. John’s last season.

Traore is a playmaker on the defensive side of the football for Catholic Memorial. They will be depending on him to shut down a talented offense.



DE BRANDON DAVIS-SWAIN (2024) - West Bloomfield (8-1) vs Cass Tech (6-3)

West Bloomfield kicks off their playoff journey on Friday when they welcome Cass Tech (6-3) to town. This is coming off of a 16-13 win over Utica Eisenhower last week.

Cass Tech is coming off of a 34-14 win over Brothers Rice last week. They are a talented squad who will need to account for Davis-Swain, who is a headache for opposing offenses.



DT DEVAN HOUSTAN - St. James School (4-3) vs Sidwell Friends (5-2)

Houstan made his impact felt during St. James School's 28-25 victory over Potomac School on Saturday. The Canada native posted five total tackles, while leading the team with two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks on the day.

He has made his impact felt working both on the edge and inside for St. James School, which was on full display this past weekend.

On Saturday, St. James School will be taking on Sidwell Friends (5-2).



DL OWEN WAFLE - The Hun School (7-0) vs Peddie School (2-5)

Speaking of taking big jumps, Wafle has gone from a good player as a sophomore to a dominant one as a junior. Through seven games, he has recorded 51 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, seven sacks and another seven quarterback hurries.

He is a big reason for the team’s undefeated 7-0 start. That includes a 35-8 victory over Cheshire Academy last week.

On Saturday, The Hun School will be welcoming the Peddie School (2-5) to their home field.



LB DRAYK BOWEN - Andrean (6-3) at LaVille (10-0)

Coming off of a bye week, Andrean will open their playoff journey against an excellent LaVille (10-0) squad. It will be the team’s toughest competition so far this season.

Andrean will be leaning on Bowen, who has been a dominant force on both sides of the football. As a linebacker, the senior standout recorded 94 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks, two pass breakups and three forced fumbles.

He is also a standout as a running back, where he leads the team with 738 yards and 13 touchdowns, while averaging 6.4 yards per carry. Bowen has also hauled in nine receptions for 216 yards and another three scores.



LB PRESTON ZINTER - Central Catholic (5-2) vs Barnstable (2-5)

Zinter has been a dominant force for Central Catholic on both sides of the ball, making plays as a linebacker and tight end for the team. They are fresh off of a 42-21 victory over Haverhill last week.

On Saturday, they will be taking on Barnstable (2-5). Look for Zinter to be a focal point on both sides of the football.



CB MICAH BELL - The Kinkaid School (5-4) at St. John’s (7-2)

Despite falling short 20-15 against Episcopal last Friday, Bell continued to be the heart and soul of the Kinkaid School. Offensively, he carries the load. He rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries on the night.

He did so on the same night that he was named the Homecoming King for his school.

The Kinkaid School (5-4) will travel to St. John’s (7-2) on Friday. It sits as the most important game for Bell and his squad so far this season.



CB CHRISTIAN GRAY - DeSmet Jesuit (4-5) at Ritenour (5-4)

DeSmet is coming off of a disappointing 40-10 loss to East St. Louis last week. It has been an up and down campaign for the team, who has worked through one of the more difficult schedules in the nation so far.

Despite some struggles, DeSmet still has a chance to make a playoff push with a win over Ritenour (5-4) on Friday. They are coming off of a 48-6 victory over University City last week.

DeSmet will need to lean on Gray, who is one of the more talented cornerbacks in the 2023 recruiting class. You can also expect him to make plays at wide receiver and as a kick returner for the team.



S ADON SHULER - Irvington (7-2) vs Sayreville (4-4)

Irvington is fresh off of a 27-18 win over West Orange last week. They will now get their quest to back-to-back state championships kicked off on Friday against Sayreville (4-4).

After some struggles in the middle of the season, Irvington had to shake things up offensively. Shuler is now making a plethora of plays as a wildcat quarterback, as well as safety and punt returner.

S BEN MINICH - Lakota West (10-0) vs Lebanon (4-6)

Lakota West heads into their first playoff game with an undefeated 10-0 record and have largely been dominant through the slate of games. They are coming off of a 31-14 victory over Colerain last week.

Munich is a big reason for that, who has been a playmaker on defense, offense and special teams for the talented squad.

On the season, Lakota West has outscored opponents 365-92. They look to get things kicked off on Friday against Lebanon (4-6).

