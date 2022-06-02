Elite 2024 Linebacker Myles Graham Ready for First Trip to Notre Dame

Myles Graham is all set to travel to South Bend for the first time this weekend

Notre Dame is getting a huge visitor on Sunday, welcoming Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy linebacker Myles Graham to South Bend for the first time. The staff has quickly turned up the heat on the talented defender recently.

“My conversations have been good with the staff,” Graham said. “They really want me on campus so I’m excited to get out there. Our relationships are developing well at this point. We communicate almost every day.”

Graham comes from a football family and is well versed in the reputation that Notre Dame brings to the table. With it being his first time on campus, he is anxious to see what the vibes around South Bend are like. Getting him on campus is a gigantic step for the staff.

“I am looking forward to seeing the culture that they are building over there and what they have to offer,” Graham explained. “I want to meet the staff and see the campus.”

The travel plans have been busy for Graham this spring and don’t look to slow down anytime soon. He is a national recruit who is garnering attention from the elite programs in college football. The competition for his services is going to be fierce.

“I have Michigan State and Louisville planned right now,” he said. “Everything has been happening fast and I’m excited to enjoy the process.”

If you flip on Graham’s film from his sophomore year, you will see a versatile defender who is a ferocious hitter but is also comfortable working from depth. He could theoretically fit as either a rover or WILL linebacker in the Notre Dame system. That diversity is a huge sell for his valuation.

“They see me as a very versatile inside linebacker that fits their scheme really well in multiple roles,” Graham explained. “I can move in space and also play with physicality.”

Getting Graham on campus is a huge initial victory in this recruitment. They have already forged a good relationship and now it’s about selling the full vision with the visit to campus. They could become a major player here.

The 6-0 205-pound linebacker is the son of former NFL and the University of Florida running back Ernest Graham. He will be suiting up for Woodward Academy as a junior after starring for Evangelical Christian High School during his first two seasons. Graham paced the Sentinels with 130 total tackles, including three tackles for loss, an interception, and eight pass breakups. He was also the team’s leading rusher, exploding for 595 yards and five touchdowns on just 68 carries. That 8.8 yards per carry average highlights his big-play ability, while also averaging 21.9 yards per reception and three more scores on just 11 receptions (241 receiving yards).

Graham is a near consensus top 100 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class, sitting as a four-star recruit from each service that has him rated. Rivals is especially high on the Woodward Academy star, pegging him as the No. 24 overall player and No. 2 linebacker in the cycle.

His offer list validates Graham’s claim as a potential elite recruit. Aside from the Irish, Graham also sports offers from Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas, Florida, Texas A&M, Florida State, Tennessee, Auburn, Michigan State, West Virginia, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Baylor, South Carolina, Missouri, Arkansas, NC State, Nebraska, Louisville, Kansas State, Georgia Tech, Duke, Boston College, and Kansas among others.

