ESPN Draft Analyst Breaks Down Notre Dame's 2022 NFL Draft Prospects

The NFL Draft is quickly approaching and we'll soon find out where former Notre Dame players will begin their professional careers. There will be plenty of analysis and rumors about where they will fall in the draft, and Irish Breakdown has plenty coming up about that.

That includes sitting down with ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Jordan Reid about his view on the Irish players, and where he thinks they fit into the upcoming draft.

Of course, the conversation began with analysis of former All-American safety Kyle Hamilton. Reid breaks down Hamilton's strengths as a player, the areas where his game isn't quite as good, his player comps and also where he thinks Hamilton fits in the draft.

Reid also spoke with me about running back Kyren Williams, who has had an interesting offseason. Reid breaks down the strength of his game, and why it was important for Williams to have the improved testing numbers at the Pro Day.

Reid is very high on former Fighting Irish wide receiver Kevin Austin. He breaks down why he supported the decision of Austin to leave college early and also what he likes about the pass catcher's game.

Quarterback Jack Coan and defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa are also topics of the conversation. Reid is especially high on Tagovailoa-Amosa's game.

