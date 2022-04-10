ESPN Draft Analyst Breaks Down Notre Dame's 2022 NFL Draft Prospects
The NFL Draft is quickly approaching and we'll soon find out where former Notre Dame players will begin their professional careers. There will be plenty of analysis and rumors about where they will fall in the draft, and Irish Breakdown has plenty coming up about that.
That includes sitting down with ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Jordan Reid about his view on the Irish players, and where he thinks they fit into the upcoming draft.
Of course, the conversation began with analysis of former All-American safety Kyle Hamilton. Reid breaks down Hamilton's strengths as a player, the areas where his game isn't quite as good, his player comps and also where he thinks Hamilton fits in the draft.
Reid also spoke with me about running back Kyren Williams, who has had an interesting offseason. Reid breaks down the strength of his game, and why it was important for Williams to have the improved testing numbers at the Pro Day.
Reid is very high on former Fighting Irish wide receiver Kevin Austin. He breaks down why he supported the decision of Austin to leave college early and also what he likes about the pass catcher's game.
Quarterback Jack Coan and defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa are also topics of the conversation. Reid is especially high on Tagovailoa-Amosa's game.
Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge
Irish Breakdown Content
Read More
Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule
Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense
Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense
———————
Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.
Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!
Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook