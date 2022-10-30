Dylan Edwards Film Room: Notre Dame Commit Shows Home Run Ability And Low Volume Impact

Playoff high school football got kicked off last night in the state of Kansas. Among the biggest game on the schedule, Derby High School welcomed Topeka to their home stadium for the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Of course, Notre Dame fans had their attention centered around this one, wanting to catch a glimpse of 2023 wide receiver commit Dylan Edwards, who has already cemented himself as one of the best football players to ever come out of the state. He was the main catalyst for Derby Friday night, defeating Topeka 69-12 to move on to the second round of the state playoffs.



It was another stellar performance for the senior, who is just adding the record books seemingly with every game. Earlier this season, Edwards became the state’s all time leading rusher, surpassing Darren Sproles on the rushing list.

On the season, he has rushed for 1,267 yards and 20 touchdowns on just 127 carries, averaging a healthy ten yards per pop. Entering the game, Edwards had rushed for 5,793 yards while scoring 93 total touchdowns. He did so while still maintaining a 10.6 yard per rush average during his career.

The legend continued during this recent contest with Topeka, showcasing all of the traits that has made Edwards such a hot commodity on the recruiting trail, and continues to solidify why he was such a priority for the Notre Dame staff to flip him from Kansas State a couple of months ago. Big plays were abundant during this contest, once again solidifying Edwards as one of the most dangerous players in all of high school football.

FILM ANALYSIS

Despite playing running back for Derby, many believe that Edwards will make his biggest impact as a slot receiver and gadget player on the next level at 5-9 and 165 pounds. He also has the type of athletic profile to affect special teams to a high level, moonlighting as a touchdown machine as a return man.

In this game, Edwards put his big play ability on full display. On a 73 yard scamper during the first quarter, he showcases his dazzling long speed, weaving through the defense for a huge gain.

On that play, there was nothing but decisiveness. Edwards quickly found the hole, had a slight cutback, and exploded for his biggest gain of the night.

That came after his first touchdown of the contest, a 27 yarder the possession prior. On just those two touches, Edwards collected 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

What makes him so special? It’s that right there, the big play. No matter what type of game he is having leading up to those explosive plays, the Kansas native can make his impact felt on very minimal touches.

It is his combination of straight line speed and shiftiness that make him so special. Even if he never becomes a high volume getter on the next level, Notre Dame fans can be excited about that element alone. It only takes one touch to completely impact and alter a football game. Edwards’ showing on Friday night was evidence of that.

