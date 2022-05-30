Notre Dame Is In Position To Dominate The Summer Recruiting Period

Irish Breakdown looks at the strong position Notre Dame is in heading into the key summer months

Notre Dame is about to embark on a very important closing period for its 2023 recruiting class. Notre Dame laid a great foundation in April and May, and now it is time for the staff to close out on its top targets. Of course, the vast majority of the program's top targets will be on campus in June, which puts the staff in position to close things out.

In the video below we go position by position, and player by player to take a look at where things stand for Notre Dame and its top targets on the June visit list. It includes a prediction on how many players will be publicly committed by the end of July.

Here is a list of who will be on campus in June and July for official visits. There will likely be more players added, but this is what we have confirmed at the present moment.

June 3-5

Elijah Paige, OL

June 10-12

Rico Flores, WR

Ronan Hanafin, WR

Cooper Flanagan, TE (Notre Dame commit)

Sullivan Absher, OL (Notre Dame commit)

Sam Pendleton, OL (Notre Dame commit)

Monroe Freeling, OL

Devan Houstan, DL (Notre Dame commit)

Jason Moore, DL

Jaiden Ausberry, LB

Christian Gray, CB

Jeff White, CB (2025)

Adon Shuler, S (Notre Dame commit)

Caleb Downs, S

Micah Tease, ATH

Grant Reddick, K

June 13-15

Richard Young, RB

June 17-19

Jeremiyah Love, RB

Jaden Greathouse, WR

Brenan Vernon, DL (Notre Dame commit)

Samuel M’Pemba, LB/ATH

Jordan Hall, LB

Micah Bell, CB

Jasiah Wagoner, CB

Christian Hamilton, WR

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Follow me on Gab: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter