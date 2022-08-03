Notre Dame Has A Lot To Offer 2023 Quarterback Class

Notre Dame's No. 1 ranked recruiting class still has one glaring absence, and that is a quarterback. The Irish staff has made runs at both Dante Moore and Austin Novosad, but both players have committed to other programs.

Notre Dame has also been making a run at Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II standout Kenny Minchey, a Pitt commit. It remains to be seen if Minchey will consider Notre Dame enough to become a part of the Irish class, which means the staff must continue evaluating the deep and talented 2023 quarterback class.

The trajectory of recruiting at the position has created concern with Notre Dame faithful, which is understandable. Notre Dame has thrived at filling up its class at every other position, which should be part of what makes the program attractive to prospective quarterbacks.

Notre Dame has put together a strong offensive haul already, and the staff is trying to close on three more dynamic players. The coaches certainly have a lot to pitch to quarterbacks they continue to pursue.

DYNAMIC PASS CATCHERS

A big time quarterback needs players that can catch the football, and the Irish 2023 class is certainly filled with impact pass catchers, and Notre Dame is trying to add even more.

Notre Dame has commitments from standout wide receivers Braylon James, Jaden Greathouse and Rico Flores, as well as four-star tight end Cooper Flanagan. The best part of the trio is that each player brings a completely different skill set to the table.

Greathouse is the ultra physical route runner who has the ability to win both after the catch and with the football in the air. James has an absurd blend of length, explosiveness and deep speed. He is what the offense has usually highlighted most in the passing game. Flores has a TJ Jones feel to his game, offering a nice combination of route running ability, smoothness and consistency.

Flanagan can seem like a forgotten member of the 2023 class. He's dismissed overtures from programs like Alabama and Oregon, remaining locked into his Notre Dame commitment. Flanagan brings an outstanding baseline to the position as a blocker. Flanagan also has a massive frame and good overall athleticism to present more upside as a pass receiver than what he is utilized as on the high school level.

If the class ended with those four, it would be enough to get any quarterback excited. The fact that Notre Dame still has a couple other impressive options on the board is the difference between a very good and a potentially elite class.

The biggest remaining priority on the wide receiver board is Burlington (Mass.) Buckingham Browne and Nichols standout Ronan Hanafin. His combination of size, athleticism and upside is needed in the class. Notre Dame has been Hanafin's leader for some time, but Clemson has made this a very, very difficult close. There is no debating that Hanafin is a must-get for the Irish in this class.

Notre Dame recently offered Derby (Kan.) High School athlete Dylan Edwards, quickly leading to a decommitment from Kansas State a couple days after. Despite being listed by a running back across every major recruiting platform, Edwards is being targeted as a slot/all-purpose player for the Irish. The 4.3 athlete brings dynamic elements to the field, offering big play ability every time he touches the football.

Edwards will make a commitment on Saturday, and Notre Dame has been trending in a good direction.

HARRY HIESTAND HAUL

Notre Dame offensive line coach Harry Hiestand didn't waste time landing one of the nation's best group of blockers. Hiestand got his usual high upside recruits, which are expected to flourish under the coach viewed as one of, if not the best developer of linemen in college football.

Offensive tackles Charles Jagusah and Elijah Paige provide any future Notre Dame quarterbacks with a pair of massive, talented, high upside book end tackles. Jagusah is a physically dominant performer that ranks as the nation's No. 6 overall player and No. 1 offensive tackle by On3. His wrestling background gives Jagusah a firm understanding of how to use his hands and feet to establish leverage. As he continues to develop from a technical perspective he has the potential to be a superstar.

Paige is extremely underrated, but the Arizona native boasts a really projectable frame and foot quickness. He is about as technically sound as any offensive lineman in the 2023 class and also has really impressive length. Paige has all the talent to eventually fit in as the next left tackle in line after Joe Alt heads to the NFL.

Notre Dame also had a massive presence in the Carolinas this cycle, securing commitments from Sullivan Absher and Sam Pendleton. Both players were outstanding grabs for the Irish staff, each bringing notable physicality and a high floor to play on the next level. Sullivan has an especially high ceiling as both a right tackle or guard prospect.

Another underrated piece of the class is Kansas star Joe Otting. Doubling as a basketball star for Hayden High School, Otting brings some outstanding feet to the equation, combined with a mean demeanor. He has a frame that will need to fill out, making his floor a little lower than others in the class, but has nearly as much upside as anyone. Otting has a future starting center written all over him if he is developed properly.

The future of the offensive line seems to be in great position, which should give comfort to any quarterback that picks Notre Dame in the 2023 class.

POTENTIAL DYNAMIC BACKFIELD

It has been a rollercoaster ride at running back, but when it's all said and done the Irish should be loaded in the backfield for years to come.

Notre Dame landed talented Washington running back Jayden Limar in May, and the Irish are hoping to add St. Louis star Jeremiyah Love this summer.

Limar brings an appealing skill set as an all purpose threat. He has impressive vision and pass catching ability, with the skills to take pressure off his quarterback as a runner and in the pass game.

Love is among the highest upside running backs in the class. He has an incredible blend of size, straight line speed and overall athleticism that could potentially profile to running back or even in the secondary. Make no mistake about it, his biggest upside is at running back and the Irish staff is fully aware of that.

If the staff is able to close on Love and add him to Limar, that is about as impressive of a one-two running back punch as you can get.

With notable groups across the offensive class in the 2023 recruiting class, the quarterback recruit is going to be in a very good situation, whoever that ends up being. Notre Dame has a lot to offer to their prospective signal caller.

