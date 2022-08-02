Dynamic Runner Dylan Edwards Sets Commitment Date

Notre Dame is trying to add more dynamic speed to its 2023 class, and one of its top targets has set a commitment date. That would be Derby (Kan.) High School standout Dylan Edwards, who is set to make his college decision known on Saturday, August 6.

Notre Dame offered Edwards last week, and by the end of the week he had already visited campus and de-committed from Kansas State, where he was previously pledged since June. Oregon also recently jumped in with an offer to Edwards, who also took official visits to Oklahoma and Nebraska before picking the in-state Wildcats, where his father Leon played.

Edwards is one of the most explosive players in the country, which is something Notre Dame is trying to add more and more of in the 2023 class. As a junior he rushed for 2,603 yards and 38 touchdowns while averaging 12.5 yards per attempt. Edwards rushed for 1,833 yards (8.9 YPC) and 25 touchdowns as a sophomore. Over the last two seasons Edwards has also hauled in 24 passes for 305 yards for three more touchdowns.

The Derby star averaged 36.1 yards on 7 punt returns last season, including a pair of returns he took back for scores. He averaged 42.8 yards on six kick returns, including a 93-yard return for a touchdown. In fact, Edwards had returns of 96 yards (punt) and 93 yards (kick) last season. He's scored on two punt returns and two kick returns as a prep player.

We'll find out for sure where Edwards is headed on Saturday, but Notre Dame will certainly be a player for him as he winds down with his decision.

Edwards is a four-star recruit and the No. 234 overall player in the country according to ESPN. He's also graded as a four-star by 247Sports and On3. Notre Dame currently has the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the country according to ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter