Notre Dame Offensive Staff Must Show Its Closing Chops

I was very much looking forward to seeing what kind of recruiting class Notre Dame could put together if offensive coordinator Tommy Rees was surrounded by other strong recruiters, and we are starting to get a glimpse of that.

As of today, Notre Dame has 10 commits on offense in the 2023 class, and all 10 of them are graded as four-star recruits and ranked as a Top 250 recruit by at least one recruiting service. That's incredibly impressive, and the Irish are off to a strong start at wide receiver, the biggest question mark about in the class heading into the recruiting cycle.

There are still needs to be met, with the Irish still short on playmakers, and a quarterback is still a huge need in the class. This is a strong offensive haul, but if Notre Dame is going to have a truly gap closing class the staff needs to show it has strong closing chops.

HANAFIN AND LOVE ARE MUST GETS

Notre Dame's three-man receiver class of Braylon James, Jaden Greathouse and Rico Flores Jr. is certainly a strong start, and Jayden Limar is a four-star back that was a quality pickup for the Irish.

It certainly moves the needle, but if Notre Dame is really going to close the gap in a big hurry it needs to land Burlington (Mass.) Buckingham Brown & Nichols standout athlete Ronan Hanafin and St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers running back Jeremiyah Love.

Hanafin has a ceiling as high as any player currently on the board, and Love is one of the more explosive running backs on the board. Notre Dame's coaches have invested A LOT of time in both players, and have spent much of their recruitments as the lead school. Both are impact player that close the gap in a big, big way. Simply put, Notre Dame has to land them both for this class to be considered a true success on the level needed for Notre Dame to really shake things up on offense in this class.

Hanafin's combination of size (6-3, 205), speed, athleticism and upside would be the perfect complement to the current receiver class. Love is a running back that can catch the football, and both players bring home run speed to the table.

Add these two athletes to the class and Notre Dame's group can go toe-to-toe with any group of skill players in the country, and that will remain true no matter who top programs sign between now and signing day.

Clemson is the main player for Hanafin, and this will be Chansi Stuckey's biggest test yet. Beating out Clemson for Hanafin, to add to what has already joined the class, shows that Notre Dame now has a legitimate force on the recruiting trail at wide receiver.

Texas A&M is the main player for Love, and it's a chance for Deland McCullough to back up his reputation as an elite recruiter.

Both Love and Hanafin grade out as Top 100 players on the Irish Breakdown board.

EDWARDS WOULD FILL A BIG NEED

Speaking of adding speed and explosiveness, there isn't a faster prospect on Notre Dame's board than Derby (Kan.) High School running back Dylan Edwards. His lack of size (5-9, 165) and the fact he's from Kansas keeps his ranking down a bit, but the Irish and other top programs took notice of his dynamic ability this summer.

The Irish offered Edwards early last week, and by the end of the week he had visited Notre Dame and de-committed from Kansas State. He won't blow anyone away with his recruiting ranking, but this is a young athlete that rushed for 2,603 yards and 38 touchdowns.

Notre Dame is recruiting Edwards as an all-purpose player that will be more of a slot player and dynamic return man at the next level.

Adding speed and dynamic athleticism to the roster is a must for Notre Dame, especially on offense. Edwards fits that mold, and that's why Notre Dame is pushing for him. If the Irish staff is somehow able to close with Love, Hanafin and Edwards to go with James, Greathouse, Flores and Limar you're talking about Notre Dame adding arguably the most athletic and dynamic group of skill players in the country.

STILL NEED A QUARTERBACK

Of course, Notre Dame still lacks a quarterback in the 2023 class, and it needs to land one at some point. Ideally, Notre Dame needs to add a prospect that can actually play, someone that can step into the lineup and get the ball to the dynamic playmakers.

Notre Dame is fortunate to be in a situation in that the 2023 quarterback class is loaded. Right now Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II quarterback Kenny Minchey is the top target, but expect Notre Dame to continue evaluating top players around the country.

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

