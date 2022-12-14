Notre Dame And Karson Hobbs Continue Strengthening Their Connection

On Monday, Mike Mickens traveled to Cincinnati to visit Archbishop Moeller, the high school where 2024 Notre Dame commit Karson Hobbs currently attends. This was Mickens' second trip to the school in as many weeks, and even though they can't speak in person during these trips, it's a chance for Notre Dame to show how valuable Hobbs is to the staff.

Since flipping his commitment from South Carolina to Notre Dame early in November, Hobbs has quickly become a vital member of the 2024 recruiting class for the Irish. Hobbs was appreciate of Notre Dame again coming to his school, and it's more evidence of the connection he is building with Mickens.

"Coach Mickens is a real one," Hobbs said of the Irish corners coach. "We have a great relationship. It continues to get stronger every time we have a chance to talk. It’s special.”

When you look at Mickens background, he is among one of the best cornerback developers in all of college football. From identifying and developing players like Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and Coby Bryant while at Cincinnati, or working with Irish stars Cam Hart and Benjamin Morrison most recently, the resume speaks for itself.

Mickens believes that Hobbs could be the next in line. The Ohio standout is excited about that possibility.

"He compares me to a lot of the great cornerbacks that he has had the chance to coach,” he said. “Coach Mickens just sees me as a shutdown cornerback there long term.”

Overall, the opportunity to be a member of the Notre Dame class means a lot to Hobbs. He intends to help the Irish staff push to put together the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2024 cycle. For now, he’s just ecstatic to be a part of what the staff is building.

"I’m blessed to be a part of the class," Hobbs stated. "The staff is building something special and I’ll be a huge part of it. It’s really exciting."

Hobbs was a shutdown cornerback for an extremely talented 13-2 Archbishop Moeller squad. He totaled 38 tackles, one interception and 14 pass breakups. Hobbs also recorded one tackle for loss, a sack and a forced fumble.

The 6-1, 180-pound defensive back is currently considered a consensus three-star recruit across every major recruiting platform. Hobbs ranks as high as the No. 15 player in the state of Ohio according to On3.

Formerly committed to the University of South Carolina, Notre Dame clearly valued Hobbs as a player. On top of offers from both schools, the Ohio native also held offers from Kentucky and West Virginia among others.

