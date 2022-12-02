Kaleb Smith Commitment Was A Steal For Notre Dame

Notre Dame put the finishing touches on a dynamic wide receiver group when Frisco (Texas) Reedy wide receiver Kaleb Smith opted for the Irish over Texas Tech. Smith, who was previously committed to the Red Raiders, brings an element to the wide receiver corp that is extremely unique.

To understand the full impact that Smith could bring to the depth chart, I checked in with Christian White, who is the founder of Texas Flex 7-on-7 football team that Smith is a part of. White is also a defensive back-linebacker performance trainer who also works closely with the Under Armour All-American Game.

According to White, Notre Dame got a steal, and he urges Irish fans to not let his three-star ranking distract you.

"I think Notre Dame got one of the best in the country,” White said. "It was a great late offer and a steal in this 2023 class.”

Notre Dame has put together a tremendous wide receiver group for the 2023 recruiting class, a part of the Irish group that is currently ranked as the No. 2 class nationally by both Sports Illustrated, ESPN and Rivals. Smith, however, brings a dynamic that Notre Dame wants more of.

He is a true dynamic slot receiver, who offers plenty of juice after the catch. Smith is also one of the more refined pass catchers in the country according to White.

"His route running ability is up there with the best in this class,” White explained. "Kaleb is also faster than what he looks like on film. His speed can really take you off guard.”

Although he may project best inside at slot receiver, Smith also brings a skill set that can be moved around the field. His athleticism can be a major difference maker all over the field.

"I think he has some position versatility on the next level,” continued White. "He can move around, play in the slot and win on the outside as well.”

Besides his obvious athletic gifts, Smith also has a tenacious style that sets him apart. There aren’t many who work as hard to perfect their craft on a day to day basis.

"We have seen Kaleb compete with some of the best in the country and rise to the occasion continuously,” White said of the Irish commit. "He is very competitive and a tireless worker.”

Of course, a player is not simply a fit to Notre Dame just because of their talents on the field. Smith also fits what Notre Dame wants off the field.

"He is a very good kid,” exclaimed White. "He is quiet, humble, but still confident in his abilities on the field. Kaleb is a really fun kid to be around.”

On December 21, the Notre Dame recruiting class will become solidified. With the addition of Smith, the class is nearly at capacity. He is a tremendous get, and a dynamic pass catcher that Notre Dame fans should be very excited about.

The 6-1, 180-pound pass catcher is an extremely underrated player from a ranking perspective. He is currently a consensus four-star recruit but his film is of a much higher caliber football player.

Smith caught 53 passes for 786 yards and six touchdowns as a senior, and he hauled in 35 passes for 475 yards and six more scores as a junior in 2021. Smith was also an impact return man for Reedy, moonlighting as a dynamic kick and punt returner.

