Notre Dame Lands A Commitment From Virginia Star Brandyn Hillman

Notre Dame has added yet another very important and talented piece to its 2023 class by landing a commitment from Portsmouth (Va.) Churchland athlete Brandyn Hillman.

Virginia has not provided Notre Dame with a high volume of players, but the ones that have come to play for the Irish have been impactful. Chris Tyree, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and CJ Prosise are three of the most recent examples, and it's hard not to see the similarities between former Irish stars Owusu-Koramoah and Prosise.

Like those two former Irish stars, the 6-2, 190-pound Hillman is a versatile athlete that has dominated on both sides of the football. He's a dynamic run-throw quarterback for the Truckers and he's also a big-time defensive back. Notre Dame is recruiting Hillman as an athlete, which means his future could be on either side of the football.

To put into context the versatility that Hillman brings to the game, note that he was named an All-District player as a quarterback, defensive back and punter.

Hillman passed for 1,312 yards and 11 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,236 yards and 22 more scores. He went over 1,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in each of the last two seasons, and was named the 4A Offensive Player of the Year in each season.

The Churchland star is ranked as a four-star recruit and the No. 291 overall player in the country according to On3. He earned offers from the Irish, USC, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Miami (Fla.), North Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Boston College, West Virginia and Vanderbilt.

Hillman is the 27th player to commit to Notre Dame in the 2023 class. The Irish currently have the nation's No. 2 ranked class according to Sports Illustrated and ESPN, and the class ranks No. 3 by Rivals and 247Sports.

