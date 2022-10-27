Notre Dame Makes A Move With 2024 Washington Commit Jaxson Jones

On Sunday, Notre Dame football offered 2024 Yuma (Ariz.) Catholic edge defender Jaxson Jones. The talented pass rusher was extremely grateful for the opportunity and despite him being currently committed to Washington, Jones intends to give Notre Dame an opportunity to impress him.

It has been a busy start to the year for Jones, who went into the season as a relative unknown from a recruiting perspective. While putting together a standout junior campaign, he has been doing his best to stay focused on the season at hand, but he's not unknown anymore.

Thanks are far more hectic now, but Jones understands how fortunate he is to be in the position he is as a recruit.

"My recruitment has just barely started to take off,” Jones said. "It has been going in the direction any player would hope for but I have been trying to really focus on my season so far. It has been really good for the team so far.”

That attention to his quality of play is exactly what has caught the Irish staff’s attention, on top of outstanding production.

"Right now, my team is 6-1 and personally I have 14 sacks and 61 tackles,” noted Jones. “It has been exciting.”

Back on September 17, Jones made the decision to commit to Washington. While the Huskies have obviously done a tremendous job, leading to his commitment, Jones still has every intention to give each prospective school a fair opportunity.

“When I committed I felt with my family that was the best fit for me to grow as a player and a person but I never ruled any one out,” he explained. “I’m definitely keeping my options open.”

The Notre Dame brand is one that Jones is very aware and appreciative of. He is excited to get to know even more about what makes the Irish program special.

"My initial thoughts are I’m just really excited,” Jones told Irish Breakdown. “I've always watched schools like Notre Dame on Saturdays and just love what goes on over there.”

Jones reaffirmed that while he is very happy with his commitment to Washington that he isn’t opposed to continuing to let things play out. It’s about finding the right fit for him and his family.

“I’m still very open to the process because I just wanna be where I belong,” Jones said. “I want to make sure I’m making a good decision.”

As of now, Jones has ever had the opportunity to visit Notre Dame. He plans on it being one of his key destinations this off-season and see just how good of meshing it could be.

Jones is enjoying a standout junior campaign, leading the team with 14 sacks and another 14.5 tackles for loss. The 6-3, 215-pound pass rusher also has 61 total tackles, three fumble recoveries and two blocked kicks.

So far his recruiting ranking has not yet caught up to his on field production or expanding offer list. Jones is currently rated only by On3 among the major recruiting platforms. According to On3, he is rated as a three-star and the No. 33 edge defender in the 2024 recruiting class.

Jones also holds an offer from USC. Judging by his junior film, you should expect that offer list to continue to grow moving forward.

