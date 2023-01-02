Notre Dame Offer Meant A Lot To 2024 OL Caleb Brewer

Since returning to coach the offensive line at the University of Notre Dame, Harry Hiestand has been collecting some extremely talented offensive lineman to an already deep room. Recently the Notre Dame staff offered a really intriguing potential fit into the 2024 recruiting class in Reading (Pa.) Wyomissing standout Caleb Brewer.

The Pennsylvania native is a remarkable player to watch on film. Despite playing both tight end and defensive line for his high school, offensive line coaches across college football are taking notice of Brewer. He is fully aware of what position he projects best at on the next level, and Brewer is just excited to compete.

"Coaches are projecting me as an offensive tackle or an offensive guard ideally,” Brewer said. "Honestly I will play any position that will get me on the field the fastest.”

There aren’t many better evaluators of offensive lineman on the college level than Hiestand, who has developed a reputation as one of the best in the business. When Coach Hiestand identifies a fit, you stop and trust. He has potentially identified an ideal fit in Brewer.

“Coach Hiestand told me that they did their research on me and after seeing me in real life he thought that I fit their program so he extended the offer to me,” the Pennsylvania native explained. "I was really excited because Notre Dame is a great academic school and has great football so the offer meant a lot. The program stands out because of the way they develop lineman to go into the NFL.

"Academics are pretty important to me,” Brewer continued. "Obviously I want good football, but most important is the coaches supporting me and my goals.”

Despite a less than stellar recruiting ranking, Brewer has already been garnering big interest from several top schools. That attention is a blessing for him, and Brewer is evaluating each potential suitor closely.

“My recruitment has been going great and I have been getting lots of attention,” said Brewer. “Every school is giving me pretty much the same amount of attention right now so I’m really doing my research on the school, coaching staff and everything they have to offer.”

Notre Dame has already impressed Brewer a ton just based on reputation. The Irish program will have the opportunity to impress Brewer over the next several months to figure out if the fit makes sense.

"I don’t know when I am committing for sure but most likely before the start of my football season,” he said. "I want to make sure I make a great decision.”

The 6-5, 300-pound offensive lineman currently plays mostly tight end and defensive line for Wyomissing. When you pop on the film, you see a dominant member in the run game. As he transitions full time to offensive tackle as a senior, Brewer has a tremendous opportunity to rise in the rankings.

The Pennsylvania native has brought in some impressive offers thus far. Some of the notable programs include the Irish, Michigan, Tennessee, Nebraska, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Illinois, and Rutgers among others.

