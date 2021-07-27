Notre Dame Offers 2023 Illinois Athlete Kaden Feagin

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballChampions Lounge+Film RoomSubscribeSI.com
Search

Notre Dame Offers 2023 Illinois Athlete

Notre Dame offered 2023 Illinois athlete Kaden Feagin
Author:
Publish date:

Notre Dame is just getting started with the 2023 class, and the long list of offered players has grown with the Irish staff offering Arthur (Ill.) Lovington athlete Kaden Feagin.

The 6-3, 220-pound young athlete plays both running back and linebacker in high school but projects to be a defensive player at the next level, at least based on his freshman film. He made a trip to Notre Dame this summer for an unofficial visit during the Irish Invasion event and he clearly impressed the staff enough to earn an early offer.

Feagin has a great frame and has very impressive speed for such a big, young football player. He hits a number of home runs on film and shows impressive foot quickness and balance to go with that size and speed.

Feagin also has offers from Illinois, Iowa and Rutgers.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster
Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back
2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Notre Dame
Recruiting

Notre Dame Offers 2023 Illinois Athlete Kaden Feagin

Kennedy McDowell
Recruiting

Talented 2023 Edge Rusher Kennedy McDowell Has A High Ceiling

Avery Davis
Football

Countdown To Kickoff: Notre Dame Wide Receiver Position Preview

Jaylen Sneed
Recruiting

Four Notre Dame Linebacker Commits Named To Butkus Award Watch List

Tommy Rees 1
Football

Notre Dame Must Build An Explosive Offense To Truly Compete For A Championship

Derrick LeBlanc
Recruiting

Top 2023 Defensive Lineman Planning To Visit Notre Dame For BBQ Event

Chris Tyree - Kyren Williams
Football

Countdown To Kickoff: Notre Dame Running Back Position Preview

Drew Pyne
Football

Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees Breaks Down QB Drew Pyne

Niuafe Tuihalamaka - Josh Burnham
Recruiting

Notre Dame Commits and Targets Make Moves In Latest 247Sports Rankings