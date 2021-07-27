Notre Dame Offers 2023 Illinois Athlete Kaden Feagin

Notre Dame is just getting started with the 2023 class, and the long list of offered players has grown with the Irish staff offering Arthur (Ill.) Lovington athlete Kaden Feagin.

The 6-3, 220-pound young athlete plays both running back and linebacker in high school but projects to be a defensive player at the next level, at least based on his freshman film. He made a trip to Notre Dame this summer for an unofficial visit during the Irish Invasion event and he clearly impressed the staff enough to earn an early offer.

Feagin has a great frame and has very impressive speed for such a big, young football player. He hits a number of home runs on film and shows impressive foot quickness and balance to go with that size and speed.

Feagin also has offers from Illinois, Iowa and Rutgers.

