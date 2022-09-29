Notre Dame Offers 2023 Virginia Sleeper Brandyn Hillman

Notre Dame has extended an offer to Portsmouth (Va.) Churchland standout athlete Brandyn Hillman, one of the fastest rising prospects on the east coast.

Hillman recently received an offer from Virginia, Virginia Tech, Boston College, West Virginia, Vanderbilt and now Notre Dame in the last week after he started his season off in dominant fashion.

Despite playing in one of the more talent rich areas in the country, Hillman was the Region 4A Offensive Player of the Year last season for the Truckers. Hillman racked up over 2,400 yards of offense and 31 touchdowns, and he's also a standout in the secondary for Churchland.

The 6-2, 200-pound quarterback has already rushed for 505 yards and nine touchdowns on just 47 carries (10.7 YPC) in just four games.

Notre Dame is looking at Hillman as a pure athlete. He can play running back, wide receiver, wildcat quarterback or the secondary. The Irish staff will look to get Hillman on campus in the near future. Hillman reminds me a great deal of former Notre Dame star Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who was also a tall, skinny, extremely athletic player from the same region that was overlooked coming out of high school. Owusu-Koramoah was also a two-way standout, as is Hillman.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter