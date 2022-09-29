Skip to main content
Notre Dame Offers 2023 Virginia Sleeper Brandyn Hillman

Matt Cashore, USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame extended an offer to a rising 2023 prospect in Churchland standout Brandyn Hillman

Notre Dame has extended an offer to Portsmouth (Va.) Churchland standout athlete Brandyn Hillman, one of the fastest rising prospects on the east coast.

Hillman recently received an offer from Virginia, Virginia Tech, Boston College, West Virginia, Vanderbilt and now Notre Dame in the last week after he started his season off in dominant fashion. 

Despite playing in one of the more talent rich areas in the country, Hillman was the Region 4A Offensive Player of the Year last season for the Truckers. Hillman racked up over 2,400 yards of offense and 31 touchdowns, and he's also a standout in the secondary for Churchland.

The 6-2, 200-pound quarterback has already rushed for 505 yards and nine touchdowns on just 47 carries (10.7 YPC) in just four games. 

Notre Dame is looking at Hillman as a pure athlete. He can play running back, wide receiver, wildcat quarterback or the secondary. The Irish staff will look to get Hillman on campus in the near future. Hillman reminds me a great deal of former Notre Dame star Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who was also a tall, skinny, extremely athletic player from the same region that was overlooked coming out of high school. Owusu-Koramoah was also a two-way standout, as is Hillman.

