Notre Dame Opponent First Glance: South Carolina Gamecocks

A first glance look at Notre Dame's bowl opponent, the 19th ranked South Carolina Gamecocks

Notre Dame will end its 2022 campaign in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in a matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Both teams finished the season with 8-4 records, and the Gamecocks finished the season ranked 19th in the final College Football Playoff rankings.

Game Date: Friday - December 30th
Location: TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Fla.)
Start Time: 3:30 PM ET
Network: ESPN

Let's take a look at South Carolina:

HEAD COACH - Shane Beamer (2nd Season)

Record: 15-10 overall / 7-9 conference

Beamer is in his second season at South Carolina, taking over for Will Muschamp after the 202 season. Beamer previous served as the assistant head coach at Oklahoma (2018-20), the tight ends coach at Georgia (2016-17) and Virginia Tech (2011-15), where he worked for his father, Hall of Fame coach Frank Beamer.

Beamer previously worked at South Carolina as an assistant coach from 2007-10, where he served under another Hall of Famer, Steve Spurrier.

Beamer always had the reputation as a strong recruiter and special teams coach. He went 7-6 in his first season in Columbia, but South Carolina ended last season with a 38-21 victory over North Carolina. His squad ended the 2022 season with wins over No. 5 Tennessee (68-38) and No. 8 Clemson (31-30).

Offensive Coordinator: Marcus Satterfield (2nd season)
Defensive Coordinator: Clayton White (2nd season)

2022 RESULTS (8-4)

Georgia State - Won 35-14
at Arkansas - Lost 44-30
Georgia - Lost 48-7
Charlotte - Won 56-20
South Carolina State - Won 50-10
at Kentucky - Won 24-14
Texas A&M - Won 30-24
Missouri - Lost 23-10
at Vanderbilt - Won 38-27
at Florida - Lost 38-6
Tennessee - Won 63-38
at Clemson - Won 31-30

STATISTICAL OVERVIEW

South Carolina Preview

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Rushing: RB MarShawn Lloyd - 111 att., 573 yards, 5.2 YPA, 9 TD; TE Jaheim Bell - 73 att., 261 yards, 3.6 YPA, 3 TD; RB JuJu McDowell - 56 att., 191 yards, 3.4 YPA, 2 TD; RB Christian Beal-Smith - 36 att., 148 yards, 4.1 YPA, 5 TD

Passing: QB Spencer Rattler - 233 com., 350 att., 66.6%, 2,766 yards, 16 TD, 11 INT, 141.75 rating

Receiving: WR Antwane Wells Jr. - 63 rec., 898 yards, 14.3 YPC, 6 TD; WR Jalen Brooks - 33 rec., 504 yards, 15.3 YPC, 1 TD; WR Josh Vann - 18 rec., 296 yards, 16.4 YPC, 3 TD; TE Jaheim Bell - 25 rec., 231 yards, 9.2 YPC, 2 TD; TE Austin Stogner - 20 rec., 210 yards, 10.5 YPC, 1 TD

Tackles: S Nick Emmanwori - 78; LB Sherrod Greene - 65; DE Jordan Burch - 56; S DQ Smith - 49; LB Debo Williams - 42; DT Zacch Pickens - 42; CB Marcellas Dial - 41; LB Brad Johnson - 40; S Devonni Redd - 39; DE Gilber Edmond - 39

Tackles For Loss: DE Gilber Edmond - 9.0; DE Jordan Burch - 7.5; DT Tonka Hemingway - 7.0; LB Debo Williams - 4.5; DT Zacch Pickens - 4.0; DE Jordan Strachan - 3.0

Sacks: DT Tonka Hemingway - 4.0; DE Jordan Burch - 3.5; DT Zacch Burch - 2.5; DE Gilber Edmond - 2.0

Interceptions: CB Marcellas Dial - 3; CB Darius Rush - 2; eight tied with 1

Lloyd, Bell, Stogner, Pickens, Reed, Rush and Smith have all opted out of the bowl game.

