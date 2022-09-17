Notre Dame Set To Host South Carolina Commit For A Visit

Notre Dame is receiving an interesting visitor over the weekend for their matchup against Cal. 2024 Cincinnati (Ohio) Archbishop Moeller star safety Karson Hobbs, who is currently committed to the University of South Carolina, will be making a return trip to South Bend.

The obvious question, when it comes to players committed to other programs, is how receptive they are to continuing to explore and consider options. For Hobbs, he is absolutely open to all the possibilities that are out there.

"It is just the beginning,” Hobbs explained. "My options are still open and I am still receiving offers and continuing to do my homework. Schools are free to contact me and I’m open to exploring all the options out there.”

Obviously South Carolina made an outstanding early impression, which led to the talented defensive back to make his commitment on July 29. That will give the Gamecocks the inside track of course. They were on Hobbs early and he still holds the school to a very high regard.

"I love South Carolina,” he said. "I chose to make the commitment early because I believe that they are really good fit for me as a defensive back and could develop me really well.”

Still, with how the modern era of recruiting operates, Hobbs has every intention of keeping his eyes open. It has been beyond hectic for him since the dead period ended and he is just sitting back and taking everything in.

"Things have really been going great,” Hobbs noted. "There are some big time colleges that have been reaching out and I am just incredibly thankful to be in this position.”

This will be a return for Hobbs to South Bend. The weekend will offer a unique experience or a game day, and it is something that the Ohio star definitely wants to see first hand.

"This will be my second time in South Bend but my first time on campus for a game,” stated the Moeller defender. "I’m really looking forward to seeing all the facilities, the locker room and the game day atmosphere.”

While it may be a new name to Notre Dame fans, it turns out that Hobbs is someone who has been on their radar for some time. While he doesn’t yet have an offer, there is clearly interest from both sides.

The staff seems very intrigued by what Hobbs brings to the table.

"A lot of people have been reaching out to me,” Hobbs explained. "Notre Dame is one school that I have heard from pretty consistently. It’s been great getting to know their coaches and learning more about the program.”

The Irish program looks to get back on track this weekend against Cal. Hobbs has high expectations for the trip and should be a player worth keeping tabs on not only this weekend, but for the future.

The 6-1, 180-pound athlete has spent a lot of his time at wide receiver during his career at Archbishop Moeller. In fact, last year was his first time playing defensive back consistently. Through four games in 2022, Hobbs has collected 11 total tackles, an interception and five pass breakups.

The Ohio native is extremely under appreciated from a recruiting ranking perspective. 247Sports is currently the only major recruiting platform that has him rated on their site. They peg him as a three-star and the No. 51 safety in the 2024 class. Hobbs is also rated as the No. 27 overall player in the state of Ohio for the cycle.

Hobbs has an evolving offer list. So far, the junior defensive back boasts offers from South Carolina, Kentucky and West Virginia among others.

