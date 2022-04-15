Notre Dame 2022 Class Finishes Ranked No. 6 Nationally

The final pickup of running back Gi'Bran Payne jumped Notre Dame's 2022 class up to No. 6 in the final rankings

It took awhile to complete, but Notre Dame has finally capped off its 2022 recruiting class by landing Cincinnati (Ohio) LaSalle running back Gi'Bran Payne. Landing Payne clearly impacts the Notre Dame depth chart at running back and it adds another talented offensive player to the Irish class.

The impact goes beyond just how he improves the talent in the class, landing Payne also gives Notre Dame another four-star recruit that moved the Notre Dame class up to the No. 6 ranking by both Rivals and 247Sports.

Notre Dame jumped Penn State in both rankings, and the ranking ties the 2013 class for the highest ranked ever for an Irish class according to 247Sports, which began rankings with the 2011. class.

The No. 6 ranking marks the third highest for Notre Dame in Rivals history behind the No. 3 ranked 2013 class and the No. 2 ranked class in 2008. Rivals first recruiting class goes back to 2002, which speaks volumes how good the 2022 class is for the Irish.

Payne is the 17th Rivals four-star recruit to pick Notre Dame in the 2022 class. It's the highest number of four-star or higher recruits to pick Notre Dame since the 2013 class. Landing Payne also means Notre Dame signed a pair of four-star running backs since the 2015 class when it landed Josh Adams and Dexter Williams.

