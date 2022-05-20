Notre Dame Will Host IMG Linebacker For An Official Visit

Notre Dame is set to host IMG Academy linebacker Jordan Hall for an official visit

Notre Dame will now be hosting a second linebacker from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy on the weekend of June 17-19, as the Irish will welcome four-star Jordan Hall.

The 6-3, 225-pound linebacker informed Brian Smith, a contributor to Irish Breakdown and publisher of Inside The Knights, that he will be on campus for an official visit that weekend. It will be Hall's first visit to Notre Dame's campus, and it's the same weekend that his current teammate - Samuel M'Pemba - will also be on campus.

Hall is ranked as a four-star recruit by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN. He is ranked as the nation's No. 153 overall player and the No. 10 linebacker according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Hall also has visits scheduled for Florida the weekend of June 3-5 and Michigan State the weekend of June 10-12. According to 247Sports he had originally set a visit for Auburn that weekend, but according to Hall this evening he will now be in South Bend that weekend.

Hall has already visited Michigan State four times and Florida four times, so clearly the Irish have some catching up to do, but getting him on campus for an official visit should help.

The Fredericksburg, Va. native has offers from Georgia, Florida, Penn State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Auburn, Wisconsin, Ole Miss, Michigan State, North Carolina, Arkansas, South Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Louisville, West Virginia, Maryland, Mississippi State, Arizona State and UCF.

Notre Dame will host a must-get linebacker target the prior weekend when Louisiana native Jaiden Ausberry is on campus. That should give the Irish a great chance to see where things stand for Ausberry prior to hosting Hall, who is an ascending 2023 linebacker.

Notre Dame currently has two linebackers committed in the 2023 class, having already landing standout in-state linebacker Drayk Bowen and Massachusetts athlete Preston Zinter.

