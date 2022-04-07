Florida Edge Rusher Headed To Notre Dame For A Visit

Notre Dame has done a tremendous job stamping their presence in the state of Florida over the last two recruiting cycles. Those efforts have yielded fruit in the form of 2023 five-star defensive end Keon Keeley and four-star running back Sedrick Irvin Jr. Notre Dame has thrown out a number of offers to talented players from the Sunshine State in the 2024 class, and one of the better players in the state is already headed to Notre Dame for a visit.

That would be Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard standout edge rusher Joshua Lloyd, who will be on campus on April 8 with a number of his teammates, including elite cornerback Antione Jackson, a recent Georgia commit.

“Our coach has us on a tour right now and we just had to get to Notre Dame," Lloyd told Irish Breakdown. "I’m not exactly sure how many of my teammates will be coming, but I know me and Antione will be there for sure.”

The young pass rusher already holds offers from Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, Iowa State and South Florida, but Notre Dame has soared to the top of his list due to his conversation with defensive line coach Al Washington. His immediate impression of Notre Dame shows that the Fighting Irish brand is still strong among young athletes in the South.

“Everybody knows Notre Dame, Notre Dame is a great program," the young rush end said. “I mean, they’re always competing at a high level and right there in the playoff race every year."

Lloyd has good length and an incredible first step off the edge. The style of his high school defense with multiple fronts, and the way he’s used will impact where he decides to play college football. The Irish defense under Al Golden has spent plenty of time working on the nuances of multiple defenses and situational football during the spring, and Lloyd is more than excited to watch and envision himself making plays under the Fighting Irish coaching staff.

“I can’t wait until Friday,” Lloyd said of his pending Irish visit. "I’m going to be watching the coaches, how they communicate with the defensive line, and how smoothly practice is run. I want to know from the coaches some of the things they would want me to do in the defense. I like defenses that move me around, because I don’t like to be in a box."

The young lineman continues the grind of daily workouts with his trainers and watching film of other great player in college and the NFL. He knows that he’s been blessed with tremendous athleticism, but he’s more concerned about being a student of the game and connecting with the right people to develop him off the field.

“I want to go to a school where I feel like I’m at home," Joshua noted. “I want to go to a staff that’s huge on work ethic and can use my versatility to develop me to be the best.”

Dillard coaches and players will get a glimpse of the Marcus Freeman era on Friday, but the impressions they leave South Bend with could an opportunity to continue spreading the message of “The Golden Standard” among public school athletes across the state of Florida.

