Illinois Running Back Set For Return Visit To Notre Dame

Notre Dame is welcoming another talented player to campus this weekend, opening their doors to Kankakee (Ill.) Bishop McNamara running back Jaydon Wright. This marks the 2024 back's first return to South Bend since last summer.

“I went to summer football camp at Notre Dame last year and had a wonderful experience,” Wright said. “I am looking forward to seeing the Notre Dame football program under the new head coach Marcus Freeman and how he interacts with his players and teaches the players about his 'Golden Standard' at practice.”

Freeman has instilled optimism into the Notre Dame fan base. That impact has spilled over to the recruiting trail, where buzz continues to grow with their top ranked 2023 class to date.

Recruiting has begun to heat up for Wright, who is still pretty underrated on the trail.

“Recruiting has definitely picked up for me over the last two months,” he said. “I have been able to attend Junior Days at Iowa, Illinois, and Purdue. I was able to see those programs practice up close and meet their coaching staffs. I plan on visiting Vanderbilt University unofficially this spring as well.”

Wright currently holds scholarship offers from both Syracuse and Florida Atlantic. Both of those offers came last July. The 6-0, 230-pound running back currently sits unranked across all of the major recruiting services.

Even without an offer from the Irish currently, Notre Dame is still making an effort to create a good relationship with the Bishop McNamara star. That relationship was being built even before the new staff was in place.

“My relationship with Notre Dame has been solid," Wright explained. "I have been receiving mail since I attended camp last summer. The former running back coach, Lance Taylor, followed me the day of camp . One of my high school coaches, Kurt Belisle, played at Notre Dame and is always speaking to me about how great of experience he had playing football at Notre Dame and the way it prepared him to have a successful career in the corporate business world after playing college football.”

So far, several Big Ten teams seem to be also creating a good bond as well. They are keeping close tabs as the recruiting profile for the 2024 running back begins to heat up.

“Right now Iowa, Purdue, and Wisconsin are doing a great job of recruiting me as well,” he said. “I have developed good relationships with coaches at those schools on the junior day visits. Illinois is also showing interest in me.”

Wright has a clear understanding of what makes a good fit for him when selecting a prospective program. Notre Dame seems to align with his given criteria.

“Some things that will be important factors to me selecting the right university will be a program that has a family type atmosphere, a high quality education, and a coaching staff that can help develop me into a great productive player and a successful student-athlete.”

Notre Dame looks to move the needle with Wright on this trip. Whatever interest either side has may begin to materialize this weekend.

