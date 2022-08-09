Notre Dame Places 8 Commits In The Initial SI99 Rankings

The first SI99 for the 2023 recruiting class dropped today and Notre Dame leads the way with more top 99 commits than any school in the country. It's another example of how outstanding the Notre Dame 2023 recruiting haul is at this point.

Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep defensive end Keon Keeley leads the way as the No. 3 overall player in the country.

Denton (Texas) Guyer safety Peyton Bowen is next on the list, checking in as the No. 34 overall player in the land.

Up next is Rock Island (Texas) Alleman Catholic offensive tackle Charles Jagusah, who. comes in as the No. 47 overall player in the class.

Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean linebacker Drayk Bowen checked in as the No. 51 overall player in the country.

Another linebacker is next, with Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab star Jaiden Ausberry ranking No. 60 overall. Bowen ranks as the 4th best linebacker in the country and Ausberry ranks as the 5th best linebacker in the land.

Round Rock (Texas) Stony Point wide receiver Braylon James is next at No. 72 overall. Another Texas wide receiver - Austin (Texas) Westlake standout Jaden Greathouse - was next on the list for the Irish, coming in at No. 83 overall.

Rounding out the group of Notre Dame players was yet another standout from Texas, with Houston (Texas) Kinkaid burner Micah Bell, who also ranked as the 6th best cornerback in the country.

Notre Dame defensive end commit Brenan Vernon, a standout from Mentor (Ohio) High School, just missed the cut.

