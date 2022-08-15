Adon Shuler Focused On Finishing Strong, Getting Ready For Notre Dame

It feels like Irvington (N.J.) High School safety Adon Shuler has been a part of the Notre Dame 2023 recruiting class forever. The New Jersey native has been a pillar of consistency in this potentially historic class for the Irish.

As an athlete, Shuler brings some excitement to the football field. Shuler is the type of safety who can affect the game in so many different ways. He’s also a tremendous young man, easily fitting into what the Notre Dame program values, evidenced by his 3.3 GPA and his National Honor Society membership.

He has also been a tremendous recruiter for the committed players in the class. By all accounts and every vantage point, Shuler is the complete package.

With time quickly winding down and spots filling up quickly, Shuler now has an opportunity to set his eyes on his senior season, which promises to be one to remember. Despite all potential distractions, he has remained focused on the task at hand.

“My football grind this summer has been very intense,” Shuler said. “I get to my school about two after I’m done with class and lift until we have meetings. From there, we start practice and continue to put the work in.

“My focus for this season has been to lead by example for my team,” Shuler continued. “I want to make sure that the other guys are doing the right thing and that they will be in the right spots at all times.”

The talented defender has already set several goals that he has for his senior campaign. From a team and individual perspective, the standards are quite high.

“The goal that I have for this season is to make it back to back state championships,” Shuler explained. “Individually I want to have over 100 tackles and at least ten touchdowns and ten interceptions.”

Shuler has been perfecting his craft all offseason. Between his trainers, individual and work with the team, it has been about the finer points of playing the safety position. That attention to detail has a chance to take him to a whole other level.

“I have been focusing on staying smooth in my back peddle and making sure my eyes are consistent and get to the man when the football is in the air,” he said. “For me it’s about learning more ways to make things easier for me during the game.”

Adon’s father, Don Shuler, has told Irish Breakdown in the past about his son’s intentions to graduate from high school early. That would mark the first time in Irvington High School history that a student would do so. That’s a trend that Shuler has tackled head on and hopes that it will be a launching point for other student athletes in the future.

“I’m actually in class right now,” Shuler said. “Friday is going to be my last day for the summer. It really hasn’t been bad. It’s just really preparing me for college, balancing class with practice during the summer.

“It does feel really good to accomplish,” continued the standout safety. “I'm just trying to set the path for the next set of guys after me.”

That leadership pops off the screen for Shuler, whether he is on the field or off of it. Even as the recruiting rankings continue to underrate the talented defender, the Notre Dame staff and fans understand how special of a player and a person Adon Shuler is.

Despite being a consensus four-star recruit by every major recruiting platform, Shuler still remains arguably the most underrated player in the 2023 class for Notre Dame. He peaks as the No. 170 overall player and No. 10 safety in the class according to ESPN.

The 6-0, 190-pound defensive back sports about as impressive of an offer list as anyone in the country. Shuler opted for the Irish over several impressive offers that included Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Texas A&M, Florida State, Penn State, Nebraska, Michigan State, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Boston College, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Duke, and Vanderbilt among others.

