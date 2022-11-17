Illinois Standout Andre Lovett Ready To Experience Notre Dame

Blue Island (Ill.) Eisenhower athlete Andre Lovett is one of many talented players set to make the trip to Notre Dame this weekend. The 2025 standout has been receiving interest from several notable programs, including the Fighting Irish.

He is coming off a standout sophomore campaign, which showcased his all around talent. Lovett is already improving in leaps and bounds since his season concluded.

"I had a pretty decent season this year,” Lovett said. "I finished with 431 all purpose yards, had a bunch of tackles and helped force a number of turnovers defensively. I am most proud of my gains I’ve been making in the off-season so far, which is leading to becoming stronger and adding more explosiveness.”

Lovett is also tackling the recruiting process head on. He has been hearing from a lot of notable schools, and he hopes to have that list continue to grow into the future.

"Recruiting has been pretty decent so far,” he said. "I’m looking to get more interest from The SEC and Big Ten conferences in the future. The programs that have been showing high interest are The University of Tennessee, Wisconsin, Illinois, Cincinnati, Notre Dame and a bunch of other schools.”

That leads to this weekend, where the Illinois standout is gearing up to get back to South Bend and experience everything as a recruit. Lovett is ready to enjoy everything that Notre Dame has to offer.

"Notre Dame is an amazing place and the game day atmosphere is electrifying,” Lovett explained. “The staff is also great.”

Lovett has already laid out criteria to help him make a sound decision. Despite only being a sophomore, he understands what he is looking for when selecting a school.

"For my prospective school, I am looking for comfortability, great academic’s, a great team culture and a coaching staff that can help me get to the next level beyond college football,” he said.

Whether Notre Dame is that ideal fit long term remains to be seen. Regardless, there is interest to explore from both sides. This weekend provides an opportunity to continue to build that relationship.

The 6-2, 170-pound athlete recorded 50 total tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack and a pass breakup during his sophomore season. He did so in just nine games played. Lovett also did some good things with the football in his hands. He finished second on the team with 431 total yards and scored three touchdowns.

Lovett currently holds an offer from Tennessee, as well as another reported offer from Akron. While his offer list may be small currently, that promises to expand in the future.

