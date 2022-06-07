Notre Dame Offers A Number Of Talented 2024 and 2025 Players

Fresh off of the Irish Invasion, several talented recruits received scholarship offers from the Notre Dame staff following the event. With so many new names getting added to the board, it’s time for Notre Dame fans to get familiar with the talented recruits.

From the 2024 to 2025 class, the Irish staff is leaving now staff unturned. They leave the weekend with five new talented players to keep a close eye on for the foreseeable future.

RB Aneyas Williams

Coming off of a massive sophomore campaign, including 2,756 all-purpose yards and 47 total touchdowns, you would be hard pressed to find a more accomplished running back in the 2024 cycle from a production perspective. The 5-11 200-pound athlete is asked to do a lot for his Hannibal team, including being the lead ball carrier, part time slot receiver and an impact player on the defensive side of the football.

Williams is cat quick and decisive, showing a propensity to find running lanes and working well in space on the second and third levels. While his speed isn’t elite, he also shows enough explosiveness to create some chunk plays. As a receiver, he is not simply a check down option in the passing game. He runs legitimate routes from the slot and out wide, creating some easy separation and even showing the ability to win through contact down the field. The all around profile is reminiscent of former Irish star Kyren Williams.

WR Mylan Graham

Whether as a kick returner, in the screen game or working vertically, Graham is a big play waiting to happen. The 6-1 170-pound pass catcher has some easy acceleration, doubling as a YAC dynamo. Graham is a thin glider who is a flexible player to work in and out of breaks.

There are some rough edges that need to get ironed out. Right now, Graham wins off of pure athletic traits, which isn’t outlandish for such a young player. He is in the mold of several 2024 wide receivers who mirror the mold of Lorenzo Styles Jr. in a lot of ways. Graham can most closely be described as dynamic.

WR Koby Howard

The lone 2025 recruit to receive a scholarship offer following his Irish Invasion performance, Howard’s game is very feminine of former Notre Dame pass catcher Kevin Stepherson. He has plus speed but there is something deceptive about him. There is a smoothness to his game, with subtle head fakes and throttle to set up defensive backs and stack effectively.

He is fresh off of a standout freshman campaign for Pensacola Catholic, pacing the squad with 808 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 70 receptions. For a player who has nice vertical speed, there is an advanced nuance to his game. Howard is a springy athlete who also flashes the ability to adjust with the football in the air. It’s hard to believe that he is just a rising sophomore.

ATH Garrett Stover

There are a lot of parallels to former Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner coming out of Cathedral High School in Indiana. Stover, the younger cousin of current Ohio State tight end Cade Stover, plays a hybrid safety role for Big Walnut, making a ton of plays from depth as a mid hole defender and while rotating down closer to the line of scrimmage.

The 6-2 200-pound defender comes to balance in the run game, delivering some notable shots to opposing ball carriers. He appears to be a perfect fit early on as a rover in Notre Dame’s system but long term, he may fit best at inside linebacker as he fills out his frame. That’s where the Werner comparison really comes in. They assumed a lot of the same responsibilities while in high school and each bring a super smooth style with plus short area explosiveness.

There is something to be said for players who appear to always be in the right spot at the right time. Stover is a potential difference maker on the second level at multiple spots.

DB Brauntae Johnson

The in-state star came into Irish Invasion with a lot of hype but was still waiting on an offer from Notre Dame. That came yesterday after a nice showing from Johnson during the event. Although most major recruiting platforms have Johnson ranked as a wide receiver, it appears that Notre Dame may prefer him on the defensive side of the football.

At 6-3 and 170 pounds, he has a long frame that should be able to hold a substantial amount of weight down the road. He brings a nice combination of physicality and explosiveness to the table, which could project favorably to either safety or rover on the next level. There is massive upside here but Johnson is still a very raw recruit, which should be expected from a player just finishing up their freshman campaign.

