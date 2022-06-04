Christian Hamilton Has Become An Important Target For Notre Dame

When Uniontown (Penn.) Laurel Highlands wide receiver recruit Rodney Gallagher opted for the University of West Virginia, conversation quickly turned to the future of the slot receiver position for Notre Dame in the 2023 recruiting cycle. With the other top targets on the board projecting more favorably outside, the next step was unclear.

Would the team expand the board? Would Notre Dame just be willing to load up on quality players and let the labels figure themselves out? The latter seemed to be the most likely early on.

That thought, however, quickly changed. The Irish received big news soon after when Harrisburg (N.C.) Hickory Ridge wide receiver Christian Hamilton announced that he would be visiting South Bend for the first time on June 17-19. Hamilton is not a new name on the board. He first received his offer from Notre Dame in May of last year. It seems that the heat has just not been picked up on him until the need became clear.

Make no mistake about it, Gallagher is a huge loss for Notre Dame. He is the type of dynamic space player that the program is looking for. That can, however, depreciate the impact that Hamilton could potentially have on the next level. This isn’t a panic move out of desperation.

If anything, this is further evidence that the Irish staff is changing the narrative around recruiting. Until recently, they weren’t pushing hard for a consensus four-star recruit, who is considered a top 100 caliber player by one recruiting service.

Let that sink in for a second.

Hamilton is going to play the role in a different way than Gallagher if he lands with the Irish but that doesn’t make that role any less important - just different. He may not be quite as explosive as Gallagher but he does offer a similar profile with his talents to navigate space.

He also does bring a background as a true wide receiver on the high school level, something that Gallagher can not claim. If Hamilton does wind up in the class, this should be celebrated as a massive win for Notre Dame, with decisiveness and practical foresight. This is far from a failure.

Hamilton is fresh off a dynamic Junior campaign for Hickory Ridge. In 12 games, he paced the squad with 916 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns on only 49 receptions. That 18.7 yards per carry demonstrates Hamilton’s big play ability. He was also a notable performer as a kick returner, averaging 30.9 yards per return. On defense, Hamilton also chipped in with 13 total tackles and two interceptions in limited opportunities.

It’s tough to call Hamilton a “Plan B” when you take a look at his recruiting rankings. The North Carolina product is a consensus four-star recruit across every major recruiting platform. Rivals is especially high on Hamilton, ranking him as the No. 91 overall player and No. 16 wide receiver in the 2023 class.

If that isn’t enough proof, the 6-0, 170-pound pass catcher boasts an impressive offer list of some of the elite programs in all of college football. Some of his notable offers include the Irish, Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia, Florida, Auburn, Oregon, Penn State, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Michigan State, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, NC State, South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Boston College, West Virginia, Virginia, Purdue, Missouri, Wake Forest, Duke, Vanderbilt, Colorado, and Louisville among others.

