Christian Hamilton Sets Official Visit To Notre Dame

North Carolina wide receiver Christian Hamilton set an official visit to Notre Dame

Notre Dame's impressive June visitor list just got better as Harrisburg (N.C.) Hickory Ridge wide receiver Christian Hamilton announced his intention to trek to campus. Hamilton will make his visit to Notre Dame the weekend of June 17-19.

Notre Dame has a relatively narrow wide receiver board and Hamilton hasn't been a player that has garnered much discussion as a potential Irish target. He did list Notre Dame as one of his Top 12 schools in January, and now the Irish will get one of his five official visits.

The 5-11, 170-pound athlete will also visit North Carolina the following weekend on June 24-26. This will be Hamilton's first trip to Notre Dame.

Notre Dame currently has just one wide receiver in the class, having landed Top 100 standout Braylon James back in April. The Irish are shooting or at least three wideouts in the 2023 class.

A consensus four-star recruit, Hamilton is ranked as the nation's No. 91 overall player and No. 16 wide receiver by Rivals. He's also ranked as the second best player in the state of North Carolina.

Hamilton has offers from the Irish, Georgia, Clemson, North Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin, Oregon, Auburn, Michigan State, Missouri, NC State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Boston College, Kentucky, Purdue, Maryland, Georgia Tech, West Virginia, Wake Forest, Colorado, Duke and Vanderbilt.

