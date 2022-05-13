Class Impact: Breaking Down Sullivan Absher's Commitment To Notre Dame

Notre Dame landed one of the best offensive linemen in the country with Belmont (S.C.) South Point offensive tackle Sullivan Absher choosing the Fighting Irish. Landing Absher gets Notre Dame a second very important piece to its offensive line class.

Let's break down what this commitment means for Notre Dame's 2023 class and the offensive line depth chart.

NOTRE DAME CLASS IMPACT

Absher is the 13th player to commit to Notre Dame in the 2023 class. He joins fellow North Carolina blocker Sam Pendleton in the class, giving the Irish a second talented offensive lineman. Absher is the fifth offensive player to join the Notre Dame class.

Coming into this cycle Notre Dame was in a decent position numbers wise along the offensive line thanks to back-to-back five-man classes in 2021 and 2022. The issue, however, was that Notre Dame recruited a few too many interior type of players in those classes. That meant Notre Dame came into this class needing/wanting at least four offensive linemen (five is possible if it's the right players), but it needed players that could play offensive tackle.

Irish Breakdown has noted in the past that Absher could absolutely play inside, but Notre Dame sees him more as a tackle to begin, and he certainly has the length and movement skills to stay outside (see below). Absher plays in a triple option offense, so he will need a lot of work in pass protection, but the tools are there.

Dipping into North Carolina for an offensive lineman is also crucial for Notre Dame. The Irish have placed a premium on recruiting the Mid-Atlantic region, but the staff had not had much success recruiting offensive linemen from the area. In fact, Notre Dame had not landed a Mid-Atlantic blocker since 2014 (Sam Mustipher) and it had not picked up a blocker from the Carolinas since 2012 (Mark Harrell).

Now, Notre Dame has a second offensive lineman from the Carolinas, and it is hoping for me in the 2023 class.

NOTRE DAME FIT

It doesn't take a very deep dive into Absher's film to see why Hiestand coveted him as much as he did. Hiestand likes lineman with physicality and a nasty disposition. Absher is a very physical, punishing blocker who thrives in the trenches as a run blocker. Absher is one of the more punishing blockers in this class, and he seems to put great pride on burying defenders.

Hiestand also prefers long linemen with some athleticism, and at 6-6 to 6-7 with long arms and broad shoulders, Absher has plenty of length for the edge. Absher projects as a right tackle type of player that reminds me a lot of former Irish standout Tommy Kraemer before all his injuries set in. Remember, Kraemer started at right tackle for a Notre Dame offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award.

Despite being so tall, Absher shows a unique ability to play with strong pad level. He plays in a triple option offense, and that has resulted in him learning to really keep his pads low and driving off the line with more of a flat back, which helps Absher come off the line with force as a run blocker.

Combine that with Absher's natural strength and lower body power the end result is him being a dominant run blocker. Absher explodes off the ball and drives his feet through contact as well as any blocker in the country. He needs to keep filling out and adding lower body strength, and when that comes his ability to dominate in the run game will translate just as well to the college game.

Athletically, Absher shows a strong burst off the line, but more importantly he shows the balance, agility and flexibility to move laterally and change direction. His ability to work to the second level is impressive and plays with an impressive understanding of angles, which partly comes from playing in an option offense.

We see very, very little of Absher as a pass blocker due to him playing in a triple option offense, so we don't get to see the whole tackle repertoire. There is some projection there as a tackle, but his combination of athletic talent, length and punch lead me to believe he can thrive on the edge. If not, what makes Absher such an important pickup is he grades out just as high as a future guard, especially considering his rare ability to play so low for such a taller player. Having a guy who projects as a starting caliber lineman for at least three spots is rare and very important.

