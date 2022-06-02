Coaching Staff Sold Cooper Flanagan Despite Staff Changes

Whenever there is a coaching change, there is bound to be some uneasiness to work through for already committed recruits. Having been committed to Notre Dame since September, Concord (Calif.) De La Salle 2023 tight end Cooper Flanagan is one of the long standing recruits in the cycle.

Even outside of Brian Kelly’s exit to the Bayou, tight end Coach John McNulty also left this off-season to take the job as the offensive coordinator at Boston College. That exit in particular was difficult for Flanagan.

“I was just surprised. I was pretty devastated but I’m happy for him,” Flanagan explained. “That’s all you really can do. I knew that Notre Dame was going to get another great coach and that’s exactly what they did.”

“I was pretty nervous meeting a brand new coach but he’s an amazing coach,” Flanagan said. “He knows football. Sitting in on a meeting and watching him coach the kids, it was awesome.”

“I think the best thing about Coach (Gerad) Parker is that he’s a great guy overall,” Flanagan continued. “I had dinner with him and his family and he’s just a great dad and great person.”

Luckily for the Irish, even before the hiring of Coach Parker, the staff quickly reassured their feelings about the California product and his role with the program. As Flanagan has told the Irish Breakdown staff in the past, both Marcus Freeman and Tommy Rees each followed up quickly after the McNulty news to make Flanagan fully aware how much the Notre Dame staff valued him as a person and player.

Both coaches have put in work to reaffirm the long term vision for the program and how the 6-5 240-pound tight end fits. Flanagan has continued to be left very impressed with all of the coaches, including Coach Freeman.

“I think everyone kind of knows this but Coach Freeman is more of a players coach,” Flanagan said. “He’s a pretty down to earth guy who you can talk to. I think that’s pretty cool and you can see that it’s just building a better environment for the team.”

“He’s been great,” continued Flanagan. “He’s like Coach Parker. He’s a great guy but you can also tell that he’s an impressive coach, outstanding recruiter. He knows his stuff.”

Thinking back to his first time in South Bend, the Irish program made an immediate impression on Flanagan from that initial visit. Despite the momentary halt in the momentum after Coach McNulty left, there is little question on just how committed Flanagan is.

“I think (my first visit) was in June of last year. The campus is beautiful,” Flanagan explained. “The facilities are great. The coaches are great. I mean there are new coaches now but they are awesome too. I was there during the scrimmage before the spring game and it was awesome to see. Coach Parker is amazing and everyone there is just great.”

Coach Parker has continued to have constant communication with Flanagan. As he gets ready for his senior season, he has tempered back slightly but still makes sure to constantly make Flanagan feel wanted.

“It’s like once a week, once every other week,” he said. “I think he knows that I’m pretty solid so I think he eases back a little but he always checks in.”

For a while, some questioned what the long term impact of Coach McNulty’s exit may be on Flanagan’s commitment. Those questions have been fully erased at this point.

