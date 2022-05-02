Notre Dame Commit Profile: DL Boubacar Traore

Notre Dame picked up a commitment from one of the best defensive linemen in the 2023 class when it landed Boubacar Traore.

BOUBACAR TRAORE PROFILE

Hometown: West Roxbury, Mass.

High School: Catholic Memorial

Height: 6-4

Weight: 255

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 caliber player)

Upside Grade: 5.0

Offers: Notre Dame, Michigan, Boston College, Pittsburgh

Recruited by: Al Washington

RECRUITING RANKINGS

On3: 4-star - No. 83 overall - No. 11 defensive line

247Sports: 4-star - No. 88 overall - No. 11 defensive line

ESPN: 4-star - No. 211 overall - No. 29 defensive line

Rivals: 4-star - No. 224 overall - No. 16 defensive linee

Composite: 4-star - No. 150 overall - No. 22 defensive line

FILM ANALYSIS

Right now Traore is a defensive end, and he could certainly stay on the edge in the Notre Dame defense. His game right now fits the Big End position, but Traore is listed at 6-4 and 255 pounds, and he has a thick, impressive frame. With his thick lower half and broad shoulders I fully expect him to keep adding good weight and strength, which would lend to him potentially growing into an interior player where he could be quite disruptive.

That versatility adds to the importance of landing Traore. Not only could he play multiple positions in base looks, he fits into the Irish defensive philosophy of being able to move players around.

Notre Dame loves length up front and Traore has very long arms and broad shoulders. He doesn't use his hands as well as you want yet and he uses his athleticism and power to dominate at the moment. As he continues to learn how to use that length at the point of attack his ability to dominate the run projects quite well to the next level. He has a thick lower half that is also powerful. He shows a strong punch and the potential to be a top notch block destructor once his technique improves.

Traore's power is good enough to move inside in time.

Athletically, Traore shows an impressive burst off the edge and he has good lateral movement for such a big athlete. He comes off the line well, shows impressive agility when working into gaps and he closes on the ball well. His closing speed stands out and you can really see his athleticism shine when he plays tight end. As his overall technique improves he has the potential to be a dominant player.

Right now Traore is a player that doesn't quite have the floor of other linemen in the class, but he has legit five-star upside. His potential is why he ranks as a Top 100 player right now, and as his game improves you'll see him become one of the best linemen in the class. This is the kind of young player that a coach like Al Washington - who stress fundamentals - absolutely loves. The tools are there, and with more coaching he could be a really, really good football player.

TRAORE ARTICLES

Irish Breakdown Content

