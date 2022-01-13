Notre Dame Commit Profile: Justyn Rhett, Cornerback

Notre Dame has already picked up a commitment from one of the best cornerbacks in the 2023 class, Nevada star Justyn Rhett.

JUSTYN RHETT PROFILE

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nev.

High School: Bishop Gorman

Height: 6-1

Weight: 190

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Offers: Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, USC, LSU, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Michigan, Tennessee, Utah, Maryland, West Virginia, Arizona State, Arizona

Recruited By: Mike Mickens

RECRUITING RANKINGS

Rivals: 4-star - No. 50 overall - No. 8 cornerback

ESPN: 4-star - No. 63 overall - No. 7 cornerback

247Sports: 4-star - No. 239 overall - No. 22 cornerback

On3: 4-star - No. 266 overall - No. 32 cornerback

Composite: 4-star - No. 101 overall - No. 10 cornerback

FILM ANALYSIS

Rhett is a physical cornerback that thrives against the run. His block destruction is quite good and he's strong at the point of attack. Rhett has strong hands, which not only makes him good against the run, it allows him to reroute effectively in coverage. He shows a very strong punch, and as his technique improves his length will become even more of an asset at the line of scrimmage and his strength will become a greater asset when he opens and runs.

The Bishop Gorman corner is quite good when playing off man. He shows very good route awareness and he can quickly plant, redirect and drive downhill on quick and in-breaking routes. He's also quite good at using his hands to jam and reroute when working down the field.

Where Rhett needs to the most work is in man coverage. He has all the tools to be good there; length, strength, recovery speed, ball skill. The issue is that his footwork slows down his transitions a bit, but once that is improved you'll see him be a more clean open and run defender. When that improves along with better hand play he'll be even more dominant at the line.

Rhett fits into the boundary position thanks to his length, strength and ability to run. He'll need to improve his man coverage technique and effectiveness to stick in the boundary, but as I said earlier, the tools are there. His instincts, tackling and length also fit quite well at the field position.

GRADE KEY

5.0 - Elite player

4.5 - All-American caliber player

4.0 - Multi-year starter

3.5 - Key role player / Late career-starter

3.0 - Backup

IB CONTENT

