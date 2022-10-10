Notre Dame Commit Roundup: Standouts From Week Seven

It was a big week for the Notre Dame program, defeating BYU 28-20 in Las Vegas for their Shamrock Series showdown. The excitement for the future of the Fighting Irish program was not limited to those three and a half hours.

There were, once again, several dynamic performances from Notre Dame commits in action. Let’s take a look at some of those top games, stat lines and overall individual efforts from the week.

WR/RB DYLAN EDWARDS - Maize 52, Derby 51

It was a game for the ages on Friday between Derby and Maize out of the state of Kansas. This shame between two of the premier teams in the state, and with a league title potentially on the line, Maize and Derby combined for 103 total points and more then 1,000 total yards of offense on the day.

Despite a narrow one point loss, Edwards did some outstanding work for the Derby offense. The 5-9, 165-pound continued his fast start, totaling 192 all purpose yards and a pair of touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving).

He is a dynamic runner who has incredibly straight line speed, as well as some silly short area quickness. Edwards is a headache to deal with in space.

On the opposite sideline, Maize received a dynamic performance from Kansas State quarterback commit Avery Johnson. He was absolutely dynamic, exploding for 531 total yards of offense and seven touchdowns. Maize was able to erase a 20-pound deficit, including leading a game-winning drive late in the contest.

The senior signal caller is a very familiar name to Notre Dame fans. The staff continues to recruit Johnson in hopes that they may be able to flip him down the road.

WR JADEN GREATHOUSE - West Lake 66, Anderson 17

It was a game to remember for Austin (Texas) Westlake star 2023 wide receiver Jaden Greathouse. Among the biggest accomplishments in Greathouse’ career, he continued to pull in the records during the team’s 66-17 blowout win over Anderson last night.

The 6-2, 210-pound pass catcher continued his dominant stretch for a Westlake team that has now won 46 straight games, including three straight Class 6-A state championships. During this latest victory, Greathouse hauled in his 200th career reception for the Chaparrals.

He also put himself on the cusp of another massive accomplishment. During this victory, Greathouse hauled in two more touchdown receptions, pushing his career total to 49.

When the team travels to Dripping Springs (6-0) next week for an extremely important matchup, Greathouse will have an opportunity to put his 50 career touchdowns on the board, another massive moment in the career of one of the state’s best.

WR BRAYLON JAMES - Cedar Ridge 44, Stony Point 20

Despite the second straight loss for Stony Point, this time falling to Cedar Ridge 44-20, James continued to do his part for the passing game. On the day, the 6-3, 185-pound wide receiver hauled in seven receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

That pushed James’ season totals to 21 receptions for 468 yards and four touchdowns. James is averaging an absurd 22.3 yards per reception, illustrating just how explosive of a pass catcher he is working vertically.

Stony Point will look to get back to their winning ways next Friday. They will be taking on Vista Ridge (4-2) at home.

WR CAM WILLIAMS - Glenbard South 41, West Chicago 8

During Glenbard South’s 41-8 victory over West Chicago on Friday night, junior wide receiver Cam Williams was once again the star of the show. The Notre Dame commit has been putting together an absolutely dominant junior campaign, and that continues during this recent four touchdown performance.

The 6-3, 185-pound pass catcher made his usual impact in the passing game. On the offensive side of the football, he hauled in two long touchdowns, including a 33 and 43 yarder.

On the day, he hauled in three receptions for 97 receiving yards.

His impact, however, was not limited to the offensive side of the football. Williams also made a couple of huge plays for the Glenbard South defense. On the night, he recorded two interceptions for the defense, and proceeded to take both back for pick sixes.

One interception return was for 28 yards, while he took back another for 69 yards. While there won’t be a push for Williams to pay defense on the next level, his ability to make plays in so many different ways is a huge testament to his overall skill set.

Williams pushed his touchdown total on the season to 14 after Friday night. On the four scoring plays alone, Williams exploded for an astounding 173 total yards. He has once again showcased why the Notre Dame staff is so excited about the Illinois standout.

CB MICAH BELL - The Kinkaid School 49, St. Mark’s 14

Arguably the fastest man in high school football, Bell was a dominant fixture during the team’s 49-14 victory over St. Mark’s on Friday. The senior standout rushed for 161 yards on the ground and two touchdowns. He did so on just 10 carries, averaging 16.1 yards every time Bell touched the football.

Football runs in his family’s blood. His brother, Dillon, is a freshman wide receiver for the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs.

The 5-11, 165-pound athlete will be making his presence felt on the defensive side of the football on the next level for Notre Dame but that hasn’t stopped him from making his biggest impact at running back for Kinkaid. Make sure not to blink, you might miss Bell while he’s making another big play for the team.

You can catch Bell in action next Friday when they take on Episcopal School of Dallas (6-0), who is off to an undefeated start so far this season.

