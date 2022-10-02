Notre Dame Commit Roundup: Standouts From Week Six

It may have been a bye week but several Notre Dame commits put together some incredibly impressive performances this past week for their teams. With big wins, dynamic individual performances and historic days, the future of Notre Dame football was on full display.

Let’s take a look at some of the standout performances from the week of high school football!

QB CJ CARR (2024) - Saline 56, Pioneer 0

The undefeated Saline Hornets continued their dominant stretch on Friday, defeating Pioneer 56-0. Carr was outstanding in the game, completing 13-14 passes for 251 yards to go with five touchdowns.

The last five contests in particular have been dynamic for the Junior signal caller. He has continued to make a ton of plays, while also taking care of the football.

Saline (6-0) will welcome Bedford (4-2) to town this Friday. It promises to be possibly Saline’s most competitive contest that they have had in weeks.

RB DYLAN EDWARDS - Derby 70, Haysville Campus 13

On a weekly basis, Edwards is the most dynamic football player on the field consistently. The diminutive playmaker stars as a running back and return man for the team, scoring five total touchdowns on the day (four rushing, one punt return).

Of course his main impact is at running back, where his elusiveness and big time speed remain incredibly difficult to corral. He is literally one step away from a touchdown on every carry.

Notre Dame fans should also be excited for his potential impact on special teams. His big play ability also allows him to create a plethora of big plays.

Once again, the Irish fans and faithful will want to keep close attention on Edwards and his Derby squad this week. They will be taking on Maize (5-0) in a big time matchup, who are led by 2023 quarterback target Avery Johnson.

WR BRAYLON JAMES - Round Rock 32, Stony Point 16

Despite suffering a loss 32-16 against Round Rock, Stony Point received a big performance from James. He continues to be a big play pass catcher for the team.

On the day, he hauled in five receptions for 180 receiving yards and a touchdown. That is a stellar 36 yards per reception on the day.

Stony Point (3-2) will look to get back on the winning side on Friday against Cedar Ridge (2-3). You should expect James to be a big part of that contest.

WR RICO FLORES - Folsom 42, Oak Ridge 13

Flores and the Folsom Bulldogs put out another impressive performance on Friday, defeating Oak Ridge 42-13. The passing game was a big part of that victory.

On just five receptions, Flores scored three touchdowns. One was from 55 yards and he also scored a 63 yarder during the day.

So far this season, Flores has been fantastic. He looks smooth and explosive, solidifying himself as one of the outstanding pass catchers in the class.

Folsom (5-1) will travel to Whitney (3-3) on Friday.

WR JADEN GREATHOUSE - Westlake 73, Del Valle 7

Despite a decisive 73-7 victory over Del Valle on Friday, the passing attack was not needed much in the contest. In total, the team only threw six passes.

In effect, Greathouse only hauled in one reception for 16 yards on the day. He did, however, make his impact felt on the special teams side of the football.

It was his third punt return for a touchdown on the season. Greathouse has continued to be a dependable playmaker for the team in multiple areas.

Westlake (5-0) will take on Anderson (3-3) this upcoming week at home.

TE JACK LARSEN (2024) - Charlotte Catholic 49, Rocky River 7

Charlotte Catholic made East work of Rocky River on Friday, defeating them 49-7 in dominating fashion. It was another very good performance for Larsen, despite limited opportunities.

Larsen made just two receptions on the day, but he managed to explode for 87 total yards and a touchdown on the night. The junior tight end has been more of a high volume receiver on the season before but this game was a nice showcase of his big play ability.

Charlotte Catholic (5-1) will take on Garinger (0-7) at home on Friday.

OL JOE OTTING - Hayden 44, Perry Lecompton 28

It’s sometimes hard to adequately appreciate just how important offensive lineman are for a team. In Hayden’s 44-28 victory over Perry Lecompton, Otting made his typical impact.

He is a dominating force on both the offensive and defensive line for the team. Otting also had a really cool highlight during the game, getting into the end zone on a trick play two point conversion.

Hayden (5-0) hopes to continue its winning ways against Royal Valley (1-4) on Friday at home.

CB CHRISTIAN GRAY - DeSmet Jesuit 37, St. Louis University 20

Irish fans had their eyes glued to DeSmet’s 37-20 victory over St. Louis University on Friday. Most notably, Gray had a masterful day for the DeSmet defense.

On the day, he recorded seven total tackles and two interceptions. One of those interceptions, he took back for a 55 yard touchdown.

Gray was also given a very difficult task during the contest, going head to head with 2024 star wideout Ryan Wingo. It was a day to forget for Wingo on the offensive side of the football.

He recorded just two receptions for 13 yards. Wingo also received one touch in the run game for a single yard. While he did have his own interception return for a touchdown, it was not enough in this matchup.

DeSmet Jesuit (3-3) will travel to St. Mary’s (5-1) on Friday for a big matchup.

S PEYTON BOWEN - Guyer 56, Boyd 7

Things have looked easy for Guyer so far this season. They have been producing victory by victory in dominant fashion so far this season.

In their most recent victory against Boyd 56-7, Bowen made a couple big plays, most notably as a punt returner in this one.

Bowen tools two punts back for 50 plus yard returns during the contest. The big play was obviously the 59 yarder that he took back for six.

Guyer will enjoy a much rewarded bye week this week before getting back to action.

There was one non-committed prospect who stood out this week as well.

RB JEREMIYAH LOVE - Christian Brothers 55, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 24

The top target for Notre Dame left on the board, Love put together another performance of big play after big play. During the team’s 55-24 victory over Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, Love rushed for 105 yards and three touchdowns on just eight carries.

That 13.1 yard per carry average exemplifies the finest parts of Love’s game. He is a home run waiting to happen.

Christian Brothers (5-1) will travel to Vianney (0-6) this week. Vianney is off to a tough start thus far, and things won’t get any easier on Friday.

