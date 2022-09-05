Notre Dame Commit Roundup - Week 3 Performances

With the 2022 season officially having kicked off this past weekend, the future of the Notre Dame program was also in action all over the country. Several members of both the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes put together outstanding outings this past week.

We take you through some of the more impressive outings, including dynamic performances and massive victories across the board. Let’s take a look to see who impressed.

QB CJ CARR (2024) - Saline 35, Huron 24

Notre Dame 2024 quarterback commit CJ Carr was back in action Thursday night. After an up and down week one matchup against Hudsonville, in which his team escaped with a 24-15 victory, Carr helped to lead the Saline Hornets to a 35-24 win over Ann Arbor Huron.

Carr was the main catalyst for a Saline offense who held a 28-10 lead at halftime on the back of four total touchdowns from the junior signal caller, two on the ground and another two through the air passing. Huron fought back in the second half eventually cutting the lead to 28-24 in the fourth quarter. Saline was able to find the end zone one more time to eventually seal the contest with a final score of 35-24, heading back home with a big victory and a 2-0 record overall to start the 2022 season.

Carr ended the day with four total touchdowns, pushing his total to six today through two weeks of action. He completed 12-23 passes for 202 yards and also ran for 60 yards. The 6-3, 180-pound did a better job of taking care of the football in the win.

RB JAYDEN LIMAR - Garfield 26, Lake Stevens 16

Senior running back Jayden Limar was not able to suit up for Lake Stevens this past week as he recovers from a shoulder injury. The team, unfortunately, fell to Garfield 26-16 with his absence.

It’s unclear when Limar will be available for the team.

WR BRAYLON JAMES - Stony Point 24, Killeen 16

It wasn’t the most gaudy day for 2023 wide receiver commit Braylon James during Stony Point’s 24-16 victory over Killeen. His lone reception was a three-yard touchdown that put Stony Point up 24-14.

WR JADEN GREATHOUSE - Westlake (1-0) at Judson (1-0)

It was the Jaden Greathouse show last night in Westlake’s 47-14 victory over Judson. He got off to a fast start, putting together an absolutely ludicrous first half performance.

Greathouse was a big play waiting to happen during that first half, scoring three touchdowns, two through the air and one as a punt returner. The punt return was especially impressive, weaving through traffic and breaking tackles en route for a 60 yard score.

He also had a long touchdown reception early in the game, hauling a fifty-two yard score deep down the field.

That wasn’t Greathouse’s only explosive play in the pass game. He also had another 50 yard catch in the second quarter. Add in a 17 yard yard touchdown before halftime and Greathouse posted three receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.

Mix in the punt return and Greathouse had 178 total yards and three scores in the first 24 minutes of the game. Westlake would coast from there, ending with a dominating victory.

WR RICO FLORES - Folsom 65, Edison 0

The Folsom Bulldogs didn’t need a crazy performance from senior wide receiver Rico Flores in the team’s 65-0 victory over Edison on Friday. Flores ended the day with four receptions for 53 yards on the day.

Flores didn’t play past the second half in this particular contest.

WR/RB DYLAN EDWARDS - Manhattan 26, Derby 23

It was another massive performance from Dylan Edwards, who is committed to Notre Dame as an offensive weapon, but makes the majority of his impact as a running back for Derby.

Although Derby came on with a loss 26-23 to Manhattan, Edwards was a big play waiting to happen throughout the course of the game. His longest run of the day was a 68-yarder where he showed his 4.3 speed down the sideline for a score.

Edwards had several other long games, including runs of 44 yards and 38 during the contest. Again, his impressive speed was on display.

That doesn’t even count his 80 yard scamper that was negated due to a holding call. In all, Edwards ran for 191 yards and two touchdowns on just 19 carries during the contest.

WR CAM WILLIAMS (2024) - Glenbard South 49, Fenton 14

2024 wide receiver commit Cam Williams continued his explosive way in Glenbard South’s 49-14 victory over Fenton yesterday. He only made two receptions during the contest but both went for long touchdowns (52 and 58 yards respectively). He ended the night with those two catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns.

He has four touchdowns through the first two weeks of action.

TE COOPER FLANAGAN - Serra 24, De La Salle 21

Tight end commit Cooper Flanagan made his return on defense for De La Salle on Friday night. After getting out to a 21-7 lead, Serra mounted a comeback, eventually ending with a 24-21 victory.

Flanagan made a variety of plays on defense but didn’t make much of an impact as a pass receiver.

TE JACK LARSEN (2024) - Providence Day 21, Charlotte Catholic 20

Charlotte Catholic came out on the wrong side of things against Providence Day and 2024 quarterback Jadyn Davis. It ended Catholic’s two game winning streak to start the season 24-20.

OT CHARLES JAGUSAH - Quincy Notre Dame 38, Alleman 0

After kicking off the 2022 season with a 32-6 victory in week one, Alleman and 2023 offensive tackle Charles Jagusah fell to Quincy Notre Dame 38-0 this past week. It was a tough draw for a young Alleman squad who went winless in 2021.

OT SULLIVAN ABSHER - South Point 42, R-S Central 14

South Point and senior offensive tackle Sullivan Absher have gotten off to a fast start in 2022. They now sit at 3-0 after the team’s 42-14 victory over R-S Central on Friday. Absher fueled a ground attack that rushed for 256 yards (7.5 YPC) in the victory.

So far, the rushing attack has paced the South Point squad. They are averaging 298.3 yards per game and 13 touchdowns through three contests.

OT ELIJAH PAIGE - Pinnacle 43, El Camino 6

After a down 2021 campaign, Pinnacle got off to a hot start in week one. They defeated El Camino 43-6 on Friday. Senior offensive tackle Elijah Paige and his offense put together a very strong first outing.

OL SAM PENDLETON - Reagan 17, Myers Park 14

Pendleton and Reagan High School got back to their winning ways this past week. They were able to squeak out a 17-14 victory over Myers Park. The team is off to a 2-1 start so far this season.

OL JOE OTTING - Hayden 21, Olpe 7

Senior offensive lineman Joe Otting and the Hayden Wildcats kicked off their season in victorious fashion on Friday. They were able to defeat the visiting Olpe Eagles 21-7 in the victory. Hayden rushed for over 230 yards and held Olpe to just 77 rushing yards. Otting is a standout on both lines for Hayden.

OL PETER JONES (2024) - Malvern Prep 35, La Salle College

Malvern Prep got things kicked off on a great note, defeating La Salle College 35-0 this past week. The offense boasted a balanced attack, rushing for 175 yards and passing for 104 yards. Junior offensive tackle Peter Jones is a big part of that offensive attack. He locks down the right tackle position, one that he has been a mainstay at since his freshman year.

DE BRENAN VERNON - Mentor 7, Riverside 6

The Mentor defense continues to put together some very strong outings to begin the season. In their recent matchup with Riverside, they were able to escape with a 7-6 victory to push their record to 2-1. Senior defensive end Brenan Vernon continues to be a dominant player in the run game, standing as a pillar for a talented Mentor front seven. He is a hard player to counter at the point of attack.

DE ARMEL MUKAM - Woodberry Forest 26, Flint Hill 21

Woodberry Forest was able to squeak out a 26-21 victory over Flint Hill on Friday. The defense was led by senior defensive end Armel Mukam, who looks poised for a massive 2022 campaign after picking things up well in his first season of action as a junior.

On Friday, they will welcome Benedictine (1-1) to their home field.

DE BRANDON DAVIS-SWAIN (2024) - West Bloomfield 33, Harper Woods 14

2024 defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain and West Bloomfield continued their momentum on Friday, defeating Harper Woods 33-14. West Bloomfield moved to 2-0 on the season so far. Davis-Swain had at least one sack in the win.

DT DEVAN HOUSTAN - St. James School 35, St. Paul’s 13

The St. James School defense got off to a fast start this past week. Led by senior defensive tackle Devan Houstan, they were able to pull out a 35-13 victory over St. Paul’s. Houstan was a massive part of the defensive effort, collecting four total tackles and two tackles for loss in the win.

DL OWEN WAFLE (2024)- The Hun School 48, Mastery 13

It was a dominating 48-13 opening victory for The Hun School over Mastery on Friday. That was the program’s 11th straight victory dating back to 2020. 2024 defensive line commit Owen Wafle had a big part of that victory, posting four tackles, three tackles for loss and three quarterback hurries in the victory. He was a dominant piece on the defensive line.

LB JAIDEN AUSBERRY - University Lab 25, Woodlawn-B.R. 0

University Lab pushed their record to 2-0 on Thursday after a 25-0 victory over Woodlawn-B.R. in a dominant defensive showing. They were led by senior linebacker Jaiden Ausberry, who helped lead the defense to back-to-back shutouts to start the season.

Ausberry even chipped in on the offensive side of the football, scoring a touchdown in the victory.

LB DRAYK BOWEN - Andrean 30, Crete-Monee 28

After falling behind early in their matchup with Crete-Monee, Andrean put together a stellar second half, eventually coming away with a 30-28 victory for their first win of the season.

It was a big day for Senior linebacker Drayk Bowen, who also doubles as an offensive star for Andrean. As a running back, Bowen carried the ball 20 times for 97 yards and two touchdowns. He was also a weapon through the air, catching two passes for 60 yards and another score.

On defense, Bowen was all over the place, collecting 10 total tackles, including a tackle for loss and a pass breakup. His impact was felt everywhere on Friday.

CB MICAH BELL - The Kincaid School 30, Tomball Christian 14

After a close defeat in week one, The Kincaid School put together a 30-14 victory over Tomball Christian this past week. Kincaid School was led by Notre Dame cornerback commit Micah Bell, who is one of the most dynamic athletes in all of high school football.

Bell made his biggest impact on the offensive side of the ball. The senior rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.

CB CHRISTIAN GRAY - IMG Academy 50, DeSmet Jesuit 6

It was a tough week for senior cornerback Christian Gray and his DeSmet Jesuit squad. They were opposed by IMG Academy, who is one the better collections of talent in all of high school football. DeSmet fell to IMG 50-6 on Friday.

S PEYTON BOWEN - Guyer 44, Aledo 14

Guyer continued their winning ways on Friday, dominating Aledo 44-14 en route to a 2-0 start for Guyer and senior safety Peyton Bowen.

S ADON SHULER - Irvington 25, Millville 17

Senior safety Adon Shuler and Irvington continued their winning ways on Friday night, defeating Millville 25-17 in a highly contested affair. That moves the team to 2-0 on the season thus far.

For the second straight week, the opposition did their best to avoid Shuler on the back end for Irvington’s defense. He was still able to make his presence felt, including a massive shot running the alley defensively.

Shuler also made an impact on special teams, serving as the team’s main punt returner. He did his best to set up the offense in good field position throughout the affair.

Irvington will head back home on Friday. They will welcome East Orange Campus (0-1) with hopes to continue their winning streak.

S BEN MINICH - Lakota West 59, Sycamore 7

Lakota West (Ohio) continued its hot start on Friday, dismantling Sycamore to a tune of 59-7, moving their record to 3-0 on the season. A big reason for the victory was Notre Dame safety commit Ben Minich, who has made a variety of plays on defense, offense and special teams through three contests.

A NIGHT TO REMEMBER

Probably the silliest stat line of the night was from Hannibal (Mo.) HS 2024 running back Aneyas Williams, who is a key target in the 2024 class for the Irish.

During Hannibal’s 53-28 victory over Jefferson City, Williams went off for 352 total yards and eight touchdowns (yes, you read that correctly). He was able to showcase his all around profile, including five scores on the ground and three as a pass receiver.

