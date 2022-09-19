Notre Dame Commits Continue Dominant High School Seasons

It was a big weekend for Notre Dame, defeating Cal 24-17 for their first victory of the season. On top of that excitement, there were also a flurry of talented recruits on campus to see the Irish program live.

Even better, several of Notre Dame’s talented committed players were in action over the weekend. As has been the case all season so far, the future of Notre Dame football continued to put on a show.

Let’s take a look at a few of the standout performances from this past week!

QB CJ CARR (2024) - Saline 40, Monroe 0

For the fourth straight game, Carr and Saline took care of business, defeating Monroe in dominating fashion 40-0. Carr didn’t last long into the second half, putting together an extremely impressive stat line despite leaving the game early.

He was 19 for 22 through the air for 219 yards and two touchdowns. The junior was also a threat on the ground, rushing for another 58 yards and an additional score on the ground.

On Friday, Saline (4-0) will look to continue their winning ways against Skyline (0-4).

RB JAYDEN LIMAR - Lake Stevens 63, Federal Way 21

Limar also didn’t see a full game action in Lake Stevens’ 63-21 victory over Federal Way. In fact, he was out of the game at halftime when they were leading 42-7.

The senior running back continued his dominant play, scoring five touchdowns in that first half. That included a highlight reel flip for a touchdown that should be reserved for Sports Center.

Since coming back from injury last week, Limar has been a dynamic all around weapon. Lake Stevens (2-1) will travel to West Linn (2-1) on Friday night.

WR BRAYLON JAMES - Vandergrift 41, Stony Point 13

Stony Point had gotten off to a tremendous start to the 2022 campaign but unfortunately suffered their first loss on Friday 41-13 to Vandergrift. It was also a quiet night for senior wide receiver Braylon James.

He was able to reel in just one reception for 11 yards. Stony Point will need James to get back on track after their upcoming bye week. The Tigers (3-1) are undefeated thus far when James reaches the end zone this season.

WR RICO FLORES - Folsom 23, Pittsburg 15

Folsom squeaked out a close victory on Friday 23-15 over Pittsburg, a tremendous victory for the Bulldogs over another talented team. So far this season, Flores has been a big time player for the team, averaging well over 100 yards receiving per contest thus far.

On top of his on field performance, the senior pass catcher is the unquestioned leader of the Folsom program. He brings an energy that can’t be understated.

Folsom (3-1) will be traveling to De La Salle (3-1) this week in a matchup with fellow Notre Dame commit Cooper Flanagan. It promises to be a good one.

WR/RB DYLAN EDWARDS - Derby 45, Bishop Carroll 38

Edwards continues to be a human highlight reel for Derby. In the team’s 45-38 victory over Bishop Carroll, the senior playmaker exploded for 185 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries (9.7 yards per carry).

His impact wasn’t just limited to his touches on offense. Edwards also returned a kickoff 92 yards for a score in the contest.

He is a touchdown waiting to happen. It was very evident during this contest.

And again!

Even in the biggest moments of the game.

Derby (2-1) has a big matchup against Hutchinson (3-0) on Friday night at home.

WR CAM WILLIAMS (2024) - Glenbard South 49, Streamwood 20

For the fourth time in as many weeks, junior wide receiver Cam Williams went over 100 receiving yards. During Glenbard South’s 49-20 victory over Streamwood, Williams hauled in five passes for 108 yards and a touchdown.

That included another long reception for a score. Williams has been making a plethora of explosive plays all season.

Glenbard South (4-0) will travel to Bartlett (3-1) on Friday to hopefully continue their early momentum.

TE COOPER FLANAGAN - De La Salle 28, Cathedral Catholic 20

Once again Flanagan made plays on both sides of the ball for De La Salle. The star Senior hauled in a 47 touchdown during the victory on Friday.

On defense, he also once again made his impact felt, including a critical sack in the fourth quarter. They will need plenty more of those big plays next week.

De La Salle (3-1) will welcome Folsom to town this week. Folsom is led by Notre Dame wide receiver commit Rico Flores.

TE JACK LARSEN - Charlotte Catholic 49, Providence 14

Another week and another touchdown for Larsen in Charlotte Catholic’s 49-14 victory over Providence. The junior tight end has consistently been a big time performer through the air for the team this season, and that continued in this contest.

Charlotte Catholic (3-1) will travel to Independence (4-0) this week. This matchup is a massive one, and Larsen is sure to be a huge part of the outcome.

OT CHARLES JAGUSAH - Sterling 69, Alleman 0

It has been a struggle for Alleman over the last three weeks after winning their opener. They fell to Sterling 69-0 this past week and things don’t look to get much easier moving forward.

The bright spot of the struggling Alleman team is senior offensive tackle Charles Jagusah, who doubles as a big time producer on the defensive line.

The team will need him when Alleman (1-3) travels to Moline (3-1) on Friday.

OT ELIJAH PAIGE - Pinnacle 39, Queen Creek 13

After a lopsided loss in week two, Pinnacle came back with a vengeance on Friday. They defeated Queen Creek handedly 39-13 this past week, pushing their record to 2-1 entering the bye week.

Senior offensive tackle Elijah Paige continues the strong start to his senior year. The team has a daunting remaining schedule after the bye and look poised for a very improved 2022 campaign.

OT SULLIVAN ABSHER - South Point 47, Stuart W. Cramer 14

Bully ball is the name of the game for South Point. In the team’s dominating 47-14 victory over Stuart W. Cramer on Friday, the offense rushed for 491 yards on 56 carries. That is an astounding 8.8 yards per carry.

The main man up front clearing lanes for the rushing attack is Absher, who is a dominant force for South Point.

South Point (4-0) will look to continue their momentum against a struggling Huss (1-4) team this Friday.

OL SAM PENDLETON - East Forsyth 37, Reagan 3

It’s been an up and down campaign thus far for Pendleton and Reagan High School. They fell to East Forsyth on Friday 37-3, pushing their record to 2-2 thus far.

They will have an important matchup this week, as Reagan (2-2) will travel to Glenn (2-2). Pendleton and his offensive unit will need to get back on track to come out on top in this one.

OL JOE OTTING - Hayden 55 vs Rossville 34

Hayden has gotten off to a dominant start to the 2022 season. They moved to 3-0 this past week with their 55-34 convincing victory over Rossville.

Senior offensive lineman Joe Otting is a two way star for Hayden and has taken on the role of tone setter for the team. They will take on a winless Jefferson West (0-3) team at home on Friday.

The team seems poised to make a big run this season.

OL PETER JONES (2024) - Malvern Prep 17, Imhotep Charter 13

Malvern Prep moved to 3-0 this past week with their 17-13 victory over Imhotep Charter. The team has continued to grind out hard fought victories thus far and that could be in the cards again this weekend.

Junior offensive tackle Peter Jones and his Malvern (3-) squad will take on Roman Catholic (4-0) this week in a battle of undefeated teams.

Roman Catholic is led by 2024 wide receiver target Tyseer Denmark, who is averaging over 100 receiving yards per game thus far this season.

DE BOUBACAR TRAORE - Catholic Memorial 47, La Salle Academy 7

Catholic Memorial got their 2022 season off to a fast start on Friday, defeating La Salle Academy 47-7. It was an all around effort from the squad, dominating on both sides of the football.

Traore is a big time presence on the defensive line, while 2024 offensive tackle target Guerby Lambert bolsters the offensive line for the team.

Catholic Memorial (1-0) will take on Algonquin Regional (1-1) on Friday.

DE ARMEL MUKAM - Woodberry Forest 29, Georgetown Prep 28

Woodberry Forest snuck away with a 29-28 victory over Georgetown Prep on Saturday. It was a nail biting affair for both sides.

Senior defensive end Armel Mukam is a standout defender for a talented team who got back to winning ways after a loss in their second game. They will now travel to Landon (2-1) on Friday with hopes of continuing their momentum.

DE BRANDON DAVIS-SWAIN (2024) - West Bloomfield, 35 Clarkston 27

West Bloomfield delivered another victory on Friday, defeating Clarkson by a score of 35-27. It was West Bloomfield’s closest game thus far but they were able to push to 4-0 on the season.

Davis-Swain has been a big reason for the early success of the team. He has been suffocating up front.

West Bloomfield (4-0) will travel to Adams (3-1) this week for what should be a competitive affair.

DT DEVAN HOUSTAN - St. James School 43, Williamsport 13

Houstan collected four total tackles and a tackle for loss during St. James School dominant 43-13 victory over Williamsport on Friday. The team was suffocating on defense, led by the senior standout.

On Friday, St. James School (2-1) will travel to St. Paul VI (2-1). They are fresh off of a 25-13 loss to St. Michael the Archangel this past week.

DL OWEN WAFLE - The Hun School 42, Brunswick School 7

It is tough to imagine a better start to the season for the Hun School, who defeated Brunswick School 42-7 on Saturday to push their record to 3-0 so far. It was a well rounded victory, with both the offense and defense playing tremendously.

Wafle was a big part of the victory, doing the majority of his damage on the defensive line. He totaled four total tackles and a tackle for loss for the staunch defense.

On offense, he is also a force at the full back position. Wafle is a punishing blocker but also got his number called in the run game this week, taking it for 11 yards.

This Saturday, the Hun School (3-0) will take the trip up to Connecticut to take on Salisbury School (1-0).

LB JAIDEN AUSBERRY - Catholic-B.R. 31, University Lab 21

University Lab suffered their second straight loss this past week, falling to Catholic-B.R. by a score of 31-21. That pushes their record to 2-2 after a dominant start to the season after two games.

The team will need to rebound next week when they take on Mentorship Academy (0-3). Keep an eye out for Ausberry in that contest who is a dynamic linebacker, and even does some work at running back on the offensive side of the football.

LB DRAYK BOWEN - Andrean 42, Highland 7

Andean has gotten quite on a roll since starting the season at 0-2. They have rattled off three straight victories after a 42-7 win over Highland this past week.

The team is led by senior linebacker Drayk Bowen, who is one of the more dynamic two way stars in all of high school football. Through adversity, he has also stood tall as the rock of this 2023 recruiting class.

Andrean (3-2) will take on Hobart (3-2) this Friday on the road.

LB PRESTON ZINTER - Central Catholic 17, St. John’s Pope 7

The defense came to play in Central Catholic’s 17-7 victory over St. John’s Pope. They are led by senior linebacker Preston Zinter, who had a tremendous performance, including a forced fumble, fumble recovery and interception in the game.

Central Catholic got off to a rough start in week one but this performance should be a massive momentum boost for the team. Zinter will be counted on to make plays on offense on top of his defensive duties.

They will face off against St. John’s (0-2) on Saturday.

CB MICAH BELL - The Kinkaid School 23, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 6

Senior cornerback Micah Bell wasn’t asked to do much on offense in the team’s 23-6 victory over Little Cypress-Mauriceville. On just ten carries, he totaled 59 yards on the ground.

The defense came to play in this one after giving up a first quarter touchdown. They settled in and were dominant for the majority of the contest.

Now 2-2 on the season, The Kinkaid School will take on Second Baptist (1-3) on Friday night.

S PEYTON BOWEN - Guyer 23, Prosper 6

Bowen and the Guyer Wildcats look poised for revenge this season, defeating Prosper to move to 5-0 on the season 23-6. It was a lackluster day for the Guyer offense but the defense came to play in this battle.

The senior safety leads a unit with several high caliber defenders, who are also big time recruits in their own right. Outside of the work he does on defense, Bowen also doubles as an outstanding returner on special teams.

The Little Elm Lobos (1-3) are next on the docket for Guyer. They are set to face off Friday night.

S ADON SHULER - Irvington 40, Columbia 0

It was business as usual for Irvington last Friday, defeating Columbia 40-0. That pushed Irvington’s record to 4-0 on the season.

While it wasn’t a flashy day on the box score for senior safety Adon Shuler, he again showed a consistent approach as an enforcer on the backend, returner and leader for the defending state champions.

Shuler also did receive another great honor recently. He was presented with his All-American Bowl jersey during the game.

Irvington and Shuler will be tested on Saturday against Seton Hall Prep (2-1).

S BEN MINICH - Lakota West 31, Princeton 7

Since some first game heroics, Lakota West has been lights out on both sides of the football. On defense, they boast one of the top safety tandems in high school football with Minich and Ohio State commit Malik Hartford.

Minich continues to make plays on both sides of the football, presenting a consistent and dynamic presence for the talented Firebird squad. They were able to dominate Princeton this past week 31-7, pushing their record to a perfect 5-0.

Their undefeated record will be on the line list week against Hamilton (3-3).

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the CFB Nation YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter