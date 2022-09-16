Notre Dame Commits Ready For Week 5 Action

Several Notre Dame commits and targets are set for another massive week of high school football action. Just about every notable player that Notre Dame is recruiting is set to hit the field this week, making for some interesting headlines.

We take you through some of the more intriguing matchups, including the most important headlines. As the Irish finally hope to get into the win column against Cal, the future of the Notre Dame program will also be in action across the country.

QB CJ CARR (2024) - Saline (3-0) at Monroe (2-1)

Junior quarterback CJ Carr and Saline have hit their stride over the last couple of games. Carr was out of the game by halftime last week during a dominating 42-7 win over Lincoln. In that first half, he threw for 157 yards and three touchdowns while going 13 for 17 through the air.

Saline looks to continue their win streak to begin the 2022 season on Friday night. Lincoln was dominated by Saline last season 34-7.

RB JAYDEN LIMAR - Lake Stevens (1-1) vs Federal Way (2-0)

It was a monster return from a shoulder injury for senior running back Jayden Limar last week against Bellevue. In a 37-28 victory, Limar totaled 295 yards and three touchdowns on 27 touches.

Lake Stevens will welcome Federal Way to town on Friday. The two teams did not face off last season but Federal Way is a talented team who is off to a 2-0 start to the season.

WR BRAYLON JAMES - Stony Point (3-0) at Vandegrift (2-1)

James has been a big play waiting to happen for Stony Point, hauling in eight receptions for 197 receiving yards and three touchdowns. That 24.6 yards per reception is great evidence for the height-weight-speed dynamo that James is.

They will face off against Vandergrift on Friday after completely dismantling Pfuglerville 55-7 last week. Vandergrift is off to a 2-1 start this season but defeated Stony Point 56-21 last fall.

WR JADEN GREATHOUSE - Westlake (3-0) vs Lake Travis (1-2)

There were some transitions to make early in the season while gaining chemistry with a new quarterback but Greathouse has put together a masterful start to his senior campaign. In three games, he leads the Westlake squad with 10 receptions for 251 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

He has even made a big impact as a punt returner, taking two punts back for touchdowns in as many weeks. He is averaging 22.8 yards per punt return so far this season.

Westlake will welcome Lake Travis, who fell to the defending state champions 63-21 last season. Slowing down Greathouse will be a big part of their game plan on Friday.

WR RICO FLORES - Folsom (2-1) at Pittsburg (3-0)

Folsom is coming off of a bye week and will be opposed by Pittsburg, who is off to a 3-0 start so far this season. Flores will be a huge part of this contest, having put together a tremendous start to his final season.

Through three games, he paces the squad with 344 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 19 receptions. Flores has been a high volume threat, while also averaging 18.1 yards per catch.

Last season they defeated Pittsburg 38-17. They hope to continue that success on Friday.

WR/RB DYLAN EDWARDS - Derby (1-1) at Bishop Carroll (2-0)

Edwards has gotten off to a tremendous start this season, rushing for 297 yards and three touchdowns on just 25 carries in two games, including a 80-yard touchdown that was lost due to a holding penalty. He is a big play to happen every time he touches the football.

They will travel to Bishop Carroll on Friday night. Edwards and Derby came out on top of the team’s matchup last season 44-36.

WR CAM WILLIAMS (2024) - Glenbard South (3-0) at Streamwood (1-2)

Junior wide receiver Cam Williams has been a huge part of Glenbard South’s 3-0 start to the 2022 season. In those three games, he has managed to haul in 15 receptions for 377 yards and 6 touchdowns. He has also carried the ball four times for 38 yards and another score on the ground.

Last season Glenbard South was able to dominate Streamwood by a score of 39-7. They hope to have a similar result on Friday in this rematch.

TE COOPER FLANAGAN - De La Salle (2-1) at Cathedral Catholic (2-2)

De La Salle got back to its winning ways last season, defeating Saint Francis 35-3. They will travel to Cathedral Catholic this Friday looking to continue their momentum.

They defeated Cathedral Catholic convincingly 49-21 last season.

Flanagan is a key producer on both sides of the football. He is De La Salle’s leading receiver, catching eight receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns so far this season.

On defense, he has 12 tackles and a tackle for loss in two games after not playing any defense in game one while dealing with a high ankle sprain.

TE JACK LARSEN - Charlotte Catholic (2-1) vs Providence (2-1)

Charlotte Catholic will welcome Providence to their home field on Friday after having their bye week. The two teams played in a very competitive game last season, Charlotte Catholic eventually leaving with a 21-14 victory.

Through three games, Larsen has hauled in 11 receptions for 152 yards and a touchdown. He also has carried the ball three times for 25 yards on the ground.

OL CHARLES JAGUSAH - Alleman (1-2) vs Sterling (2-1)

Alleman is looking to get back to their winning ways on Friday after falling to cross town rival Rock Island 47-6. They will welcome Sterling to town on Saturday.

Sterling got the best of Alleman last season by a score of 47-7. They look to avenge that loss in this one.

Senior offensive tackle Charles Jagusah is a two-way star for Alleman. He will be expected to have a big performance in this one to have a chance at a win.

OL ELIJAH PAIGE - Pinnacle (1-1) vs Queen Creek (1-1)

Paige and Pinnacle are also looking to get back to winning ways this week after falling 49-7 to victory last week. They will welcome Queen Creek to town who is coming off of a 13-8 loss to Saguaro last game.

The two teams did not face off last year. Queen Creek was 8-3 during their 2021 campaign. Paige will have to have a big performance in this one.

OL SULLIVAN ABSHER - South Point (3-0) at Stuart W. Cramer (2-1)

South Point is coming off of a bye week but has been dominating teams up front through three games. Senior offensive tackle Sullivan Absher is a big reason for the rushing offense, averaging 298.3 yards per game and having scored 13 touchdowns on the ground in those three contests.

They will be countered by a Stuart W. Cramer squad that is extremely talented. Last year’s matchup was a highly contested affair with South Point coming out on top 28-21.

OL SAM PENDLETON - Reagan (2-1) vs East Forsyth (3-0)

Reagan and senior offensive lineman Sam Pendleton are also coming off of a bye week. They have gotten off to a rock solid 2-1 start through three games.

They will be matched up with East Forsyth, who is red hot to start the season. Reagan was able to defeat East Forsyth last season 22-18.

OL JOE OTTING - Hayden (2-0) vs Rossville (1-1)

Hayden has gotten off to an extremely fast start this season, led by senior offensive lineman Joe Otting, who is also a big time producer on the defensive side of the ball. They are coming off of a 43-10 victory over Silver Lake last week.

Rossville will oppose the talented Hayden squad. The game is set for Friday night.

OL PETER JONES (2024) - Malvern Prep (2-0) vs Imhotep Charter (1-1)

Before making the return visit to Notre Dame this past weekend, junior offensive tackle Peter Jones helped lead Malvern Prep to a decisive 21-3 victory over Archbishop Wood last Friday. It was a massive victory against a traditionally good football team in Archbishop Wood.

They will be challenged this week by Imhotep Charter. The two teams did not face off last year.

DE BOUBACAR TRAORE - Catholic Memorial (0-0) at La Salle Academy (1-0)

Catholic Memorial will kick off their season on Friday when they travel to La Salle Academy. They are fresh off of a 12-0 record last season, including a 42-26 over La Salle in their matchup.

La Salle Academy is off to a (1-0) record this season after a 35-22 over Curtis last week. Catholic Memorial will depend on senior defensive end Boubacar Traore, who is arguably the most talented player in the state of Massachusetts.

DE ARMEL MUKAM - Woodberry Forest (1-1) vs Georgetown Prep (2-0)

Senior defensive end Armel Mukam and Woodberry Forest are coming off of a tough 42-17 game against Benedictine last week. They will take on Georgetown Prep this Saturday.

The two teams matched up last season with Georgetown Prep coming out on top 34-21.

DE BRANDON DAVIS-SWAIN (2024) - West Bloomfield (3-0) vs Clarkston (2-1)

West Bloomfield is off to a dominant start in the 2022 season, including a 42-23 victory over Stoney Creek. The defense has been suffocating, giving up only 44 points in the first three games.

Junior defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain is a difference maker on the front for West Bloomfield. Davis-Swain is used everywhere across the front and has been largely unblockable.

Clarkson gave West Bloomfield everything that they could handle last season. West Bloomfield defeated Clarkson 34-27 in overtime.

DT DEVAN HOUSTAN - St. James School (1-1) at Williamsport (2-0)

Bullis defeated St. James School in a close game last week, escaping with a 20-14. That pushed St. James School’s record to 1-1 on the season, despite an impressive first two games from senior defensive lineman Devan Houstan.

In two games, Houstan has recorded nine tackles and two tackles for loss.

They will be traveling to Williamsport this week to face off an undefeated team in a key matchup. St. James School defeated the team 41-13 last season.

DT OWEN WAFLE - The Hun School (2-0) at Brunswick School (0-0)

The Hun School dominated Royal Imperial College Academy 49-6 last week. They are off to a tremendous start to the season and will travel to Brunswick School this Friday.

Last season, they defeated Brunswick 31-14. A big reason for the team’s fast start is junior defensive tackle Owen Wafle, who has recorded 10 total tackles, six tackles for loss and three quarterback hurries throw two games.

LB JAIDEN AUSBERRY - University Lab (2-1) at Catholic-B.R. (1-1)

Coming off of a 17-14 loss against Archbishop Rummel, Univeristy Lab is set to travel to Catholic-B.R. This Friday. They are led by senior linebacker Jaiden Ausberry, who has helped the team only allow 17 points over the first three games.

Catholic-B.R. Is off to a 1-1 start this season. In last seasons matchup, University came out with a 34-14 victory.

LB DRAYK BOWEN - Andrean (2-2) vs Highland (1-3)

Senior linebacker Drayk Bowen is off to a tremendous start this season as a two-way star for Andrean.

In four games, he has rushed for 267 yards and four touchdowns on 44 carries, averaging 6.1 yards per carry. He also has three receptions for 69 yards and another score through the air.

On defense, he has been equally as impressive. Bowen has recorded 37 total tackles, six tackles for loss, a sack, a pass breakup, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The game is set for Friday night. Andrean defeated Highland 38-14 last season.

LB PRESTON ZINTER - Central Catholic (0-1) vs St. John’s Pope (1-0)

It was a disappointing opening season loss to Central 38-0. Central Catholic will now welcome St. John’s Pope to town on Friday in hopes to avenge a 49-14 loss last season.

Zinter will be counted on both sides of the ball for Central Catholic. He will have to have a massive day in this matchup.

CB MICAH BELL - The Kinkaid School (1-2) vs Little Cypress-Mauriceville (2-1)

Senior cornerback Micah Bell is a dynamic two-way star for The Kinkaid School at running back and cornerback, as well as a returner. He have to have a major impact this week as the team welcomes Little Cypress-Mauriceville to town.

The Kinkaid School is fresh off of a tough 21-12 loss to Archbishop Shaw last week. In last seasons matchup, Little Cypress-Mauriceville came out on top 49-20.

CB CHRISTIAN GRAY - DeSmet Jesuit (1-2) vs Vianney (0-3)

After a tough two game stretch to start the season, DeSmet Jesuit got into the win column last week, defeating Chaminade 40-0. They will now face off against a struggling Vianney squad on Friday.

Senior cornerback Christian Gray is the headliner for DeSmet, making plays on the offensive side of the football at wide receiver as well.

DeSmet dominated Vianney last season, winning 49-0.

S PEYTON BOWEN - Guyer (3-0) vs Prosper (3-0)

The Bowen brothers have been standouts for Guyer so far this season. Both Peyton and Eli have been stalwarts on the defensive side of the football and have also made some plays on offense as well when needed.

Coming off of a 50-27 victory over Lancaster last week, they look to continue their winning ways against Prosper on Friday. Guyer was able to get the best of Prosper last week 35-7.

S ADON SHULER - Irvington (3-0) at Columbia (0-2)

The defending state champion Irvington Blue Knights have gotten off to a 3-0 start so far this season. Their defense has looked great so far, led by Shuler on the backend.

They will take on a struggling Columbia team on Saturday. They are fresh off of a 3-0 loss to Eastside last week. These teams did not face off last season.

S BEN MINICH - Lakota West (4-0) at Princeton (4-0)

Lakota West kept things rolling last week, defeating Oak Hills 31-0 to move to 4-0 on the season. They are led by two dynamic safeties on the backend, including senior Ben Minich, who is also a notable performer on offense and special teams.

The Firebirds will travel to Princeton on Friday night in the battle of undefeated teams. Lakota West came out on top last season 24-0.

OTHER TARGETS IN ACTION

2023 St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers running back Jeremiyah Love led his talented squad to a dominating 63-35 victory over St. Louis University last week.

They will be taking on the struggling Chaminade (3-0) squad this Friday. Love remains the main priority on the offensive board for the Irish.

2023 Hayward (Calif.) Tennyson star wideout Taeshaun Lyons is coming off of a historic day last week. In the team’s 48-6 victory over Mt. Eden exploded for 303 receiving yards and three touchdowns on eight receptions.

He is scheduled to travel to Notre Dame for their game this weekend against Cal. Before he heads out, Tennyson (3-0) will take on Hayward (1-1) on Friday night.

2024 Chicago (Ill.) St. Ignatius College Prep defensive tackle Justin Scott is a mountain of a man in the middle of the Wolfpack defense. They will be taking on a talented Marmion squad on Friday.

Scott is one of the more physically gifted 2024 recruits on the board for Notre Dame. He is a rare combination of size and athleticism on the interior.

