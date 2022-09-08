Notre Dame Commits Set For Another Weekend Of Action

Heading into week four of high school football action, once again a bevy of talented Notre Dame commits and targets are set to take the field. There are several players who will not be in action, including offensive lineman Sam Pendleton, Sullivan Absher, 2024 tight end Jack Larsen and wide receiver Rico Flores, all of which are on bye weeks.

Still, the future of Notre Dame football will be well represented. With games ranging from Thursday, Friday and even Saturday affairs, it is going to be a busy few days to monitor. Here is a preview of the prospect matchups you need to keep your eyes on this week.

QB CJ CARR (2024) - Saline (2-0) vs Lincoln (1-1)

Carr has passed for 552 yards through two weeks, including scoring six total touchdowns. More importantly, Saline is off to a 2-0 start after their 35-24 victory over Huron last Thursday.

Saline will welcome Lincoln (1-1) to town on Friday night.

RB JAYDEN LIMAR - Lake Stevens (1-1) vs Bellevue (0-1)

The talented runner has yet to play this season while dealing with an off-season shoulder injury. It is uncertain if Limar will be available for the team’s matchup with Bellevue (0-1) on Friday night.

WR BRAYLON JAMES - Stony Point (2-0) at Pflugerville (0-2)

2023 wide receiver Braylon James has hauled in two touchdowns in as many weeks for the 2-0 Stony Point squad. They were able to defeat Killeen 24-16 last week.

They will be challenged Friday by a Pflugerville (0-2) squad that has gotten off to a tough start to the season. They are coming off of a 48-7 loss to McNeil.

WR JADEN GREATHOUSE - Westlake (2-0) at Atkins (0-2)

Westlake will be playing another Thursday night game when they will travel to Atkins (0-2) in hopes of maintaining their undefeated start to the season. Senior wide receiver Jaden Greathouse is coming off of a dominant showing in their 44-14 victory over Judson last week, including 176 total yards and three touchdowns in the first half.

Atkins is off to a difficult start to their 2022 campaign. They fell to Elgin last week 38-7 and things don’t look to get any easier this week against the defending state champions.

WR/RB DYLAN EDWARDS - Derby (0-1) at South (0-1)

It was a tough start to the season last week with a 26-23 loss to Manhattan, despite 191 rushing yards and two touchdown performance from senior playmaker Dylan Edwards.

Derby plays at South (0-1) on Friday night. South is fresh off of a 52-28 loss to Salina Central.

WR CAM WILLIAMS (2024) - Glenbard South (2-0) vs Larkin (1-1)

Junior pass catcher Cam Williams is off to a dynamic start to the 2022 campaign, including 234 receiving yards and four touchdowns in the first two games. He was a big part of the team’s 48-14 victory over Fenton last week.

They will welcome Larkin (1-1 on Friday night), who is coming off of a 14-8 victory against Streamwood last week.

TE COOPER FLANAGAN - De La Salle (1-1) vs Saint Francis (1-1)

It was a tough loss to Serra last week for De La Salle and star tight end Cooper Flanagan. Despite a valiant effort on both sides of the ball, the team fell 24-21 despite holding an early 21-7 lead.

They now look to get back on track Friday night against Saint Francis, who lost to Monterey Trail 28-7 this past week.

OT CHARLES JAGUSAH - Alleman (1-1) at Rock Island (1-1)

After getting off to a strong start in the opener, Alleman (1-1) fell to Quincy Notre Dame 38-0 in week two. Jagusah is the leader of the team and hopes to get the team back on track this week against Rock Island on Friday night.

Rock Island (1-1) is the cross town rival for Alleman and is fresh off of a 26-13 win over Dunlap. It promises to be an interesting matchup.

OT ELIJAH PAIGE - Pinnacle (1-0) at Liberty (1-0)

After a down year in 2021, Pinnacle got off to a strong start last week, defeating El Camino in dominating fashion 43-6. They are led by senior offensive tackle Elijah Paige.

They look to continue that win streak against Liberty (1-0) on Friday. Liberty also won in dominant fashion in week one 50-0 over Sunrise Mountain.

OL JOE OTTING - Hayden (1-0) at Silver Lake (1-0)

On Friday, Hayden will look to continue their winning ways when they travel to Silver Lake (1-0). Senior offensive lineman Joe Otting leads the Hayden squad, who captured a 21-7 opening season victory over Olpe last week.

Silver Lake (1-0) also won their opener last week. Both teams look to continue their momentum in this upcoming matchup.

OL PETER JONES (2024) - Malvern Prep (1-0) at Archbishop Wood (0-0)

Junior offensive tackle Peter Jones led Malvern Prep to an opening season victory over De La Salle College 35-0. Malvern was dominant on both sides of the ball during the contest.

On Friday, they will travel to Archbishop Wood, a school that is traditionally a very successful one. This will be Archbishop Wood's first game of the season.

DE BRENAN VERNON - Mentor (2-1) vs Clarkson North (0-1)

The Mentor defense has been dominant in the first three games, including a 7-6 victory over Riverside last week. A big reason for that dominance is senior defensive end Brenan Vernon, who has been a stellar fixture up front for the team.

They will welcome Clarkson North (0-1) to town this Friday. Clemson North fell to Cathedral Prep last week 22-17 and is looking to create some momentum against Mentor.

DE ARMEL MUKAM - Woodberry Forest (1-0) vs Benedictine (1-1)

Senior defensive end Armel Mukam and Woodberry Forest (1-0) head into week two coming off of a 26-21 victory over Flint Hill in their opener. They will be opposed by Benedictine, who will be traveling to Woodberry Forest on Friday.

Benedictine is coming off of a victory last week, defeating Friendship Collegiate Academy 17-0 this past week.

DE BRANDON DAVIS-SWAIN (2024) - West Bloomfield (2-0) at Stoney Creek (2-0)

West Bloomfield has looked dominant through two weeks, fresh off of a 33-14 win this past week. They boast a tremendous defense, including junior defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain.

They are ready for a battle this week when they travel to a talented Stoney Creek squad. Stoney Creek defeated Bloomfield Hills 42-7 last Friday.

DT DEVAN HOUSTAN - St. James School (1-0) at Bullis (0-1)

On Saturday night, senior defensive tackle Devan Houstan and St. James School (I-0) will travel to Bullis (0-1). St. James got off to a nice start last week in the opener, defeating St. Mary’s 35-13.

They will be opposed by Bullis (0-1), who was defeated 35-13 in their opener against St. Mary’s 32-6.

LB JAIDEN AUSBERRY - University Lab (2-0) vs Archbishop Rummel (1-0)

University Lab has posted back-to-back shutouts to kick off their season, including a 25-0 victory over Woodlawn-B.R. this past week. A big reason for that success is senior linebacker Jaiden Ausberry, who has also made an impact as a running back on the offensive side of the football.

They will welcome Archbishop Rummel (0-1) to town on Friday in a premier matchup. Archbishop Rummel is coming off of a 42-28 victory over Ouachita Parish last week.

LB DRAYK BOWEN - Andrean (1-2) at East Chicago Central (1-2)

Senior linebacker Drayk Bowen is fresh off of a dominant outing during Andrean’s 30-28 comeback victory over Crete-Monee last week. He accounted for 157 total yards and three touchdowns on offense, while also recording ten total tackles, a tackle for loss and pass breakup from his linebacker position.

They will head to East Chicago Central (1-2) on Friday in hopes of continuing their momentum. East Chicago Central is coming off of a 38-18 loss to Munster.

LB PRESTON ZINTER - Central Catholic (0-0) vs Central (0-0)

Central Catholic (0-0) and senior linebacker Preston Zinter kick off their 2022 on Friday against Central (0-0). They are coming off of a 13-2 record last season.

Central also came off of an impressive campaign, including a 10-2 overall record. The two teams did face off last season. Central Catholic won that particular contest 67-52.

CB MICAH BELL - The Kincaid School (1-1) at Archbishop Shaw (0-1)

It was a dominant showing for senior cornerback Micah Bell, who ran for 129 yards during The Kincaid School’s 30-14 victory over Tomball Christian HomeSchool. He is another player who makes a variety of plays in every area of the game, including being the team’s main returner on special teams.

They will be opposed by Archbishop Shaw (0-1), who is coming off of a 37-0 loss to St. Charles Catholic last week.

CB CHRISTIAN GRAY - DeSmet Jesuit (0-2) vs Chaminade (0-2)

It was a difficult start to the season for DeSmet Jesuit, who is coming off of a 50-6 loss to IMG Academy. The team plans on getting the season turned around on Friday when they welcome Chaminade (0-2).

Similarly, Chaminade is coming off of a blowout loss to MICDS 42-19. Both teams are desperate for a win in this one.

DeSmet will be led by senior cornerback Christian Gray, who is also a standout wide receiver and return man for the team.

S PEYTON BOWEN - Guyer (2-0) vs Lancaster (2-0)

Guyer and senior safety Peyton Bowen will help to kick the week of action off on Thursday when they welcome Lancaster (2-0) to their home field. They have gotten off to a tremendous start to the season, including a dominant 44-14 win over Aledo last week.

Lancaster, similarly, is off to a 2-0 start this season. That includes a 21-3 victory over South Oak Cliff. You should expect Bowen to make a plethora of plays on the defense, offense and special teams for Guyer.

His younger brother, Eli Bowen, is also a top cornerback target in the 2024 recruiting class for the Irish staff.

S ADON SHULER - Irvington (2-0) vs East Orange Campus (0-1)

The defending state champion Irvington Blue Knights are off to a 2-0 start so far this fall. The team is led by senior safety Adon Shuler, who is the heart and soul of a staunch Irvington defense, while doubling as a punt returner.

After a 25-17 victory over Millville this past week, they will welcome East Orange Campus (0-1) to town on Friday. They are coming off of a 21-0 loss to Clifton in their season opener. East Orange has their work cut out for them in this matchup with Shuler and the Irvington squad.

S BEN MINICH - Lakota West (3-0) vs Oak Hills (2-1)

Senior safety Ben Minich has gotten off to a stellar start to the season, making plays on defense, offense and special teams for the Lakota West Squad. They head into their matchup against Oak Hills (2-1) on Friday night with a perfect 3-0 record.

Lakota West completely dominated Sycamore last week, leaving with a 59-7 victory in the contest. Oak Hills was not as fortunate, suffering a 28-3 loss to Mason.

OTHER TARGETS TO WATCH

St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers 2023 running back Jeremiyah Love continues to be an absolute priority for Notre Dame, and has plans to make it to campus this weekend for the Marshall game. On Friday, Love and his team will be taking on Palmyra (0-2).

Hayward (Calif.) Tennyson star 2023 pass catcher Taeshaun Lyons is another player that has been trending well with Notre Dame. Tennyson (2-0) will travel to Mt. Eden (1-0) on Friday.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter