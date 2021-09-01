Recruiting Comparison: Notre Dame vs. Florida State

A look at the recruiting rankings for Notre Dame and Florida State ahead of this weekend's matchup

Notre Dame kicks off its 2021 season this weekend when it takes on the Florida State Seminoles. Notre Dame is coming off a 10-2 campaign while the Seminoles were 3-6 a season ago, but Florida State will be improved.

Part of our pregame coverage is a look at how the two teams look from a recruiting standpoint. Here are the 247Sports composite rankings for the starters and top rotation players for the Notre Dame offense and Florida State defense.

All but three of Notre Dame's offensive starters were four-star recruits. Tight end Michael Mayer was ranked as a five-star recruit and the other non four-stars were the two grad transfers, quarterback Jack Coan and lineman Cain Madden. Notre Dame also has a number of four-star recruits coming off the bench. Notre Dame has four Top 100 recruits on its offense, including two along the offensive line. A fifth Top 100 player - running back Chris Tyree - will get a ton of playing time.

Florida State has just five four-star recruits on its starting defense, but all of its top reserves were four-star players. The Seminoles have just one Top 100 recruit in the starting lineup, and that is safety Akeem Dent, who is moving over from cornerback.

Now let's look at the Notre Dame defense and the Seminole offense.

Despite it being the strength of the team in recent seasons the Irish defense has thrived turning lower ranked players into stars. Notre Dame has five four-star players in its starting lineup on defense, with two payers ranking in the Top 100. There are a pair of former Top 100 recruits coming off the bench as part of the linebacker rotation.

Florida State has just two four-star players in its starting lineup on offense, although the Seminoles are bringing in some talented four-star recruits off the bench at the skill positions.

CLASS RANKINGS

Here are the class rankings of the two programs from the last five seasons. (247Sports composite)

NOTRE DAME

2021 - 9

2020 - 18

2019 - 15

2018 - 10

2017 - 10

FLORIDA STATE

2021 - 22

2020 - 22

2019 - 18

2018 - 11

2017 - 6

Advantage: Notre Dame

