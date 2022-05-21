Recruiting Confidence: Breaking Down Where Things Stand With Top Notre Dame Prospects
Notre Dame is about halfway through putting its 2023 class, and the Irish are off to a tremendous start. Notre Dame currently sits a top the class rankings, and the Irish coaches are pushing for many more big time prospects.
In our latest mailbag we were asked about our confidence level in many of the top prospects on the board.
Here is the list of players we provided our confidence level on, in order of when they were discussed in the show:
Dante Moore, Quarterback
Samuel M'Pemba, Athlete/Linebacker
Caleb Downs, Safety
Richard Young, Running Back
Jaiden Ausberry, Linebacker
Jason Moore, Defensive Line
Micah Bell, Cornerback
Charles Jagusah, Offensive Line
Monroe Freeling, Offensive Line
Jaden Greathouse, Wide Receiver
Jeremiyah Love, Running Back
Micah Tease, Cornerback
Christian Gray, Cornerback
