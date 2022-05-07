Confidence Level With Top 2023 Notre Dame Recruiting Targets
Notre Dame has the top recruiting class in the nation already, but there are some very important recruits that are still on the board that are key to the Irish maintaining that top spot. In our latest mailbag I was asked to give a confidence level in Notre Dame's chances to land some of those top recruits.
You can hear my breakdown now.
Here's a look at the prospects that we discussed during the segment, using a 1-10 (lowest to highest) scale.
QB Dante Moore
Confidence Level: 8 - I didn't spend much time talking about Moore other than saying none of my intel has changed in recent weeks to back me off my confidence level. The reality, however, is the longer his recruitment drags on the less confident I have become, and I used to be at a 9 with Moore. If we get into June and he's still uncommitted I might drop to a 6 or 7, but it all depends on the intel I get from both sides.
OL Charles Jagusah
Confidence Level: 7 - Jagusah used to be higher but his decision to take his time and take more visits has given me pause, and Michigan has done a good job jumping up with him. The Wolverines and Iowa have both given Jagusah a lot to think about. I still believe Notre Dame is his leader, but I'm not quite as strong in my view as I was a month ago.
ATH Samuel M'Pemba
Confidence Level: 5 - There is no doubt that M'Pemba loves Notre Dame and the Irish are a player here, but in the video I explain why I'm just not as confident in the odds to land M'Pemba as I am for others.
LB Jaiden Ausberry
Confidence Level: 6 - This is one of my favorite players in the class, regardless of position. Ausberry is absolutely a Notre Dame kid. He's an outstanding student, he's thoughtful, he's intelligent and he's an outstanding football player that is also a great fit for the Irish defense. If he didn't live in Baton Rouge and if his dad didn't work for LSU's Athletics department my view would be much, much higher.
RB Jayden Limar
Read More
Confidence Level: 9 - Limar joins Devan Houstan and Sullivan Absher as the three prospects I have the greatest confidence level in at this point. Limar and Deland McCullough have really clicked and things went great during his Blue-Gold Game visit. He's still still taking visits but I feel really good about where things stand at the moment for Notre Dame.
S Caleb Downs
Confidence Level: 3 - Downs has made a number of visits to campus and it's obvious that he likes a lot of what Notre Dame has to offer, but I am just not sold that Notre Dame has a strong chance to land him. The official visit in June will be key, and if I get the same vibes coming out of his June official that I did coming out of his Blue-Gold Game visit I will raise my confidence level.
Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge
Irish Breakdown Content
Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule
Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense
Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense
———————
Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.
Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!
Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown
Follow me on Gab: @IrishBreakdown
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook