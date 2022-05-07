Confidence Level With Top 2023 Notre Dame Recruiting Targets

A look at where things stand with some of Notre Dame's top targets in the 2023 class

Notre Dame has the top recruiting class in the nation already, but there are some very important recruits that are still on the board that are key to the Irish maintaining that top spot. In our latest mailbag I was asked to give a confidence level in Notre Dame's chances to land some of those top recruits.

You can hear my breakdown now.

Here's a look at the prospects that we discussed during the segment, using a 1-10 (lowest to highest) scale.

QB Dante Moore

Confidence Level: 8 - I didn't spend much time talking about Moore other than saying none of my intel has changed in recent weeks to back me off my confidence level. The reality, however, is the longer his recruitment drags on the less confident I have become, and I used to be at a 9 with Moore. If we get into June and he's still uncommitted I might drop to a 6 or 7, but it all depends on the intel I get from both sides.

OL Charles Jagusah

Confidence Level: 7 - Jagusah used to be higher but his decision to take his time and take more visits has given me pause, and Michigan has done a good job jumping up with him. The Wolverines and Iowa have both given Jagusah a lot to think about. I still believe Notre Dame is his leader, but I'm not quite as strong in my view as I was a month ago.

ATH Samuel M'Pemba

Confidence Level: 5 - There is no doubt that M'Pemba loves Notre Dame and the Irish are a player here, but in the video I explain why I'm just not as confident in the odds to land M'Pemba as I am for others.

LB Jaiden Ausberry

Confidence Level: 6 - This is one of my favorite players in the class, regardless of position. Ausberry is absolutely a Notre Dame kid. He's an outstanding student, he's thoughtful, he's intelligent and he's an outstanding football player that is also a great fit for the Irish defense. If he didn't live in Baton Rouge and if his dad didn't work for LSU's Athletics department my view would be much, much higher.

RB Jayden Limar

Confidence Level: 9 - Limar joins Devan Houstan and Sullivan Absher as the three prospects I have the greatest confidence level in at this point. Limar and Deland McCullough have really clicked and things went great during his Blue-Gold Game visit. He's still still taking visits but I feel really good about where things stand at the moment for Notre Dame.

S Caleb Downs

Confidence Level: 3 - Downs has made a number of visits to campus and it's obvious that he likes a lot of what Notre Dame has to offer, but I am just not sold that Notre Dame has a strong chance to land him. The official visit in June will be key, and if I get the same vibes coming out of his June official that I did coming out of his Blue-Gold Game visit I will raise my confidence level.

