Notre Dame Continues Pushing For Standout 2024 LB Adarius Hayes

Things are again beginning to heat up for Largo (Fla.) High School star 2024 linebacker Adarius Hayes on the recruiting trail. Long-limbed and explosive at 6-4 and 210 pounds, Hayes is the type of linebacker that every team in the country could use.

Notre Dame is one of the early suitors for the Florida standout, making it a priority to continue to build the relationship after the dead period was lifted at the beginning of the month.

Having already been on campus once to visit South Bend, Hayes has been very complimentary of the Notre Dame staff and message already. That relationship continues to build the further we get into the fall.

"I stay in contact with Coach (James) Laurinaitis and I have been staying in touch with Coach Chad (Bowden) as well,” Hayes said. "The relationship is great. We talk about school and also about my season for football.”

Hayes’ main priority has been on the season at hand. He is already working on a visit schedule but does not have anything cemented at this time. Getting back to South Bend, however, is near the top of his list.

"I’m going to try and make it to some schools this fall,” stated the standout defender. "I’m trying to plan to go up to South Bend to see a game without question.”

Hayes is a potential superstar at the next level. As you would imagine for a player of his talent level, the demand will be extremely high. He is just enjoying the process right now and Hayes has a deep understanding for just how fortunate he is.

"The recruiting process has really been a blessing to me,” noted Hayes. "I'm enjoying it to the fullest, and a lot of schools have been recruiting hard for me.”

So far this season, Hayes is leading a dynamic defensive unit. His talents are on full display each week and has made for some early team success.

"The season has been great to us so far,” Hayes explained. "We are balling out 2-0 and I do have some big highlights out there. I’m just doing my part for the team.”

Getting Hayes back to campus this fall would be a huge step for Notre Dame, who is competing with some of the top programs in the country. Early on, there is genuine interest without question. It’s the staff’s job to maintain the relationship and continue to sell the vision from here.

Hayes was an absolute menace for the Largo program as a sophomore, pacing the squad with 102 total tackles and 18 tackles for loss in 11 games. The talented defender also had a sack and two pass breakups, while also catching two passes for 36 yards on the offensive side of the football.

Through two games as a junior, Hayes has 30 total tackles, two tackles for loss, a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry. He is the leader of a Largo defense that has back-to-back shutouts to start the season.

The 6-4, 210-pound linebacker is one of the top players in the nation, ranking No. 55 overall and checking in as the No. 6 linebacker nationally on the On3 Consensus ranking.

Hayes is already grabbing the attention of top programs, and his early offer list includes the likes of Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Florida, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Florida State, Michigan State, Tennessee, Kentucky, Iowa, Louisville, Maryland, and West Virginia among others.

