Top Cornerback Christian Gray Down To 4 Schools Ahead Of Official Visits

Top cornerback target Christian Gray is down to four schools, which includes Notre Dame

Official visit season is right around the corner, and there are four schools that will get a visit from St. Louis (Mo.) DeSmet Jesuit standout corner Christian Gray. Notre Dame will host Gray this summer, as will LSU, Ohio State and USC.

That are the four schools that are contenders for the 6-0, 175-pound cover man.

Notre Dame will host Gray the weekend of June 10-12. His officials will begin the weekend of June 3-5 when he visits LSU, the perceived leader for the talented corner. He'll head to USC from June 16-18 and he'll head to Ohio State for his final visit the weekend of June 24-26.

Gray plans to make a decision soon after and will announce his commitment on July 4th.

Gray is a must-get target at cornerback for Notre Dame, who has been after him for quite some time. There was a time when Notre Dame was the perceived leader, but Ohio State and LSU have made a hard charge. Notre Dame has continued to battle for Gray. Led by corners coach Mike Mickens the Irish remain right in the mix after having hosted Gray twice in 2022 for visits.

The DeSmet standout is ranked is ranked as the nation's No. 100 overall player and No. 10 cornerback according to Rivals. He's a consensus four-star, Top 200 prospect and he's ranked No. 107 overall on the On3 consensus rankings.

Along with his four finalists, Gray also has offers from Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida, Miami (Fla.), Tennessee, Nebraska, Iowa, Ole Miss, Missouri, Kentucky, Boston College, Cincinnati, Minnesota, Iowa State, Kansas State, Mississippi State, Arizona State, Illinois, Indiana and Kansas.

