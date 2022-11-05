Notre Dame Recruiting Could Get Another Huge Boost With A Win Over Clemson

It is hard to quantify just how huge a win over Clemson would be for Notre Dame. Beating the 4th-ranked Tigers would give the Irish a victory over a program that has been right there with Alabama as the most dominant in the game for the last eight seasons.

From competing for and winning national titles (2016, 2018) to recruiting and developing a long list of NFL players, they have been a program to admire.

It is also a litmus test for how this particular Notre Dame team is developing. There were well publicized rough patches, but this could be a sign of much needed growth under a young coaching staff. Of course, for the Irish program to get back to the top, they need to start beating the best that college football has to offer. They have all that on the line Saturday night.

From a recruiting perspective, this weekend is equally as important an opportunity. The staff is set to host over 60 recruits from the 2023, 2024, 2025, and even 2026 recruiting class this weekend.

Hiring Marcus Freeman gave the Notre Dame program a huge boost on the recruiting trail, and the program earning a win over Clemson would give it another big boost on the trail, of that there should be no doubt.



EXCITEMENT IN PERSON



It is hard to substitute for the game day atmosphere around this type of contest. Having the No. 4 team in college football in your home stadium, under the lights on a Saturday Night in prime time, that is priceless. Everyone will be watching.

For the players on campus, they have the chance to feel the energy. After a day of talking to current players and coaches, as well as experiencing the true game day experience with the Notre Dame fans, the game result has a chance to put the experience over the top.

Will it lead to a commitment over the weekend? It is possible.

Will it help to solidify things for the 2023 recruiting class? It is also very possible.

Those are both very short term impacts of the weekend. With players present across several recruiting classes, it can have a long term impact that can’t be undersold. There is a different energy, and excitement, for players when they get to South Bend. If Notre Dame can pull out a massive victory tonight, the team has a chance to set themselves apart. That could certainly have an impact on 2023 Texas receiver Kaleb Smith, who will be on campus for the game.

For committed players, it is also a big opportunity to cement the vision. For a player like 2023 safety commit Peyton Bowen, for example, it can be a form of confirmation. There have been a lot of false reports out there about his level of commitment but winning this type of game is still beyond important to quiet any outside noise.



BUILDING THE 2024 CLASS

With the 2023 recruiting class almost in the books, the real impact is more on the future classes. The majority of the talented uncommitted recruits set to be on campus will be a part of the 2024 recruiting class. The Irish staff has gotten off to a really good start in that particular class, already sitting with six total commitments overall, but things have been a little quiet in recent weeks.

The excitement for what the program is building, and the vision from the coaching staff, has an opportunity to really get sold this weekend.

Of course, it is a “show me business” at the end of the day. Players, and parents, want to see on field results. If Notre Dame is able to take down Clemson tonight then that could be viewed as proof for where this program is going.

With the class already kicked off to a high degree, several 2024 recruits could be swayed to that vision this weekend. Just how good that class can be down the road is built from these big game performances. A lot is on the line this weekend.

Having 2024 quarterback commit CJ Carr, wide receiver Cam Williams, tight end Jack Larsen, and defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain and Owen Wafle on campus can’t be understated. What Notre Dame is building could be special, and those commits are there to help solidify that vision.



PUSH FOR ELITE TALENT

Notre Dame has a head to head matchup against a school that has recruited at an extremely high level, and has a flurry of five star recruits on their roster currently. That has been the major difference between the two squads.

They have each had their big successes on the recruiting trail, and have both pretty consistently pulled in top ten classes over the last few years.

The difference is locking down the Myles Murphys, Bryan Bresees and big time quarterback recruits of the world. A push to the elite of high school recruits should be a big priority.

How do you do that? You start defeating the best programs in college football, who have recruited that level of player well in recent memory. This type of game can help to close the gap quickly. Beat Clemson, and look good doing so, and you can sit back and wait to start hearing the stories about recruits that are now reaching out to Notre Dame, or top targets who previously weren't giving the Irish staff the proper notice now start listening.

That's what happens when you beat a program like Clemson.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter