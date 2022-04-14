Elite Defensive End Elijah Rushing Has "Awesome" Notre Dame Visit

Notre Dame made a tremendous impression on Elijah Rushing, one of the best edge players in the 2024 class

Notre Dame first year defensive line Al Washington is looking to make a big splash on the recruiting trail, and he's chasing some of the nation's very defensive players in both the 2023 and 2024 classes. Today, Washington and Notre Dame hosted one of the nation's best 2024 edge players when Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe Catholic standout Elijah Rushing.

The Irish program has quickly made Rushing a clear priority early on in the process since offering the sophomore pass rusher on St. Patrick’s Day. His first time on campus, Rushing leaves his trip to South Bend incredibly impressed with what Notre Dame has to offer and his potential fit.

“I enjoyed seeing the campus and learning how I fit in their defense,” Rushing said of his visit. “I built a great relationship with Coach Washington while I was there and had a great conversation with Coach (Marcus) Freeman as well. Overall, I had an awesome time.”

Washington and the rest of the staff clearly left a big impression on Rushing. He was able to kick back and soak everything in. Hearing everything the coaches have experienced in the game really hit home with him.

“Some of the highlights were getting to sit down and talk ball with the coaches, learning more about their backgrounds and experience in their careers,” he said.

The sophomore sensation is coming off a dynamic season for Salpointe Catholic, recording 75 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks for the 11-3 squad. Rushing also recorded another six quarterback hurries, broke up a pass and forced one fumble.

Rushing’a offer list has been expanding quickly. On top of the recent Pot of Gold offer from Notre Dame, programs such as Georgia, Michigan, USC, Oregon and Miami are a few of other notable programs who have offered the Arizona star.

The 6-5 225-pound pass rusher is a consensus top 100 recruit across every major recruiting platform. He tops out as the No. 8 overall player and No. 2 edge according to On3, where he also sits as the No. 2 player in the state of Arizona for the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Obviously Rushing is a well regarded recruit with some big time potential as a vyper in the Notre Dame system. The fit does not stop there however. Rushing is also a standout student, holding a 4.0 GPA in the classroom.

It wasn’t hard for Rushing to envision his potential impact with the Irish. All he has to do is take a look at what No. 7 did for the program last fall. Luckily, the Arizona product had the chance to meet the superstar first hand.

“I got to meet Isaiah Foskey while I was there,” Rushing stated. “He’s a monster!”

