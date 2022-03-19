Landen Thomas And Notre Dame Quickly Working To Build A Connection

It’s hard to argue against Notre Dame for the title of “Tight End U," and historically the Irish have done a tremendous job both recruiting and developing the position. The names like Dave Casper, Irv Smith and Tyler Eifert need no introduction for their impact. Notre Dame's current start tight end is rising junior Michael Mayer, who set program records for catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in a season by a tight end.

First-year tight ends coach Gerad Parker is tasked with developing his current roster of talented players and then finding the next generation of tight end stars. On Thursday, as part of its Pot of Gold push, Notre Dame offered a player that will contend to be the nation's best tight in the 2024 class, Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County standout Landen Thomas.

When making a college decision, one of the key factors for Thomas will be finding a school that has a track of success at his position. That is something Notre Dame has shown it can do at a high level.

“Main thing that I’m looking for in a school is somewhere that is going to develop me into a better player and person,” Thomas told Irish Breakdown.

His offer list rivals the most heralded recruits in the 2023 cycle. Despite only being a sophomore, Thomas already boasts an impressive offer list that includes Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, LSU, Ohio State and Michigan, among many others.

247Sports ranks Thomas as the No. 18 player in the entire country and as the No. 1 tight end. Rivals ranks him as the nation's second best tight end and No. 68 overall.

In 11 games during his sophomore season, Thomas recorded 516 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 31 receptions for the 8-3 Packers squad. He has been used all over the field for the team, epitomizing a mismatch weapon that can be used all over the formation.

The interest across the scope of college football programs is understandable. Thomas is just grateful for the opportunity.

“Recruiting has been good so far,” Thomas said. “It's been a good experience getting to visit the schools and stuff and having the opportunity to play at the next level.”

Parker and the Notre Dame staff have made a strong early impression on the talented tight end, who is in the process of setting up spring visits.

“I speak with Notre Dame every Tuesday and I talk to Coach Parker most of the time,” Thomas said. “I have three visits set up right now. I will be going to Georgia on the 18th and 19th and going to Ohio state on the 23rd and going to Michigan either the 25th or 26th.”

Despite not yet setting up a visit to South Bend, Thomas has legitimate interest in the Irish program. He lists them as one of his favorite schools early.

“Some schools I’m developing good relationships with are Georgia, Arkansas, Notre Dame, Michigan, and Ohio State.”

The history and tradition of the tight end position at Notre Dame speaks for itself. It’s something that they will do their best to educate Thomas about, as well as the potential fit.

